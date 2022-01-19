Popcorn Movie Festival Features Classic Films This Weekend

Popcorn will be flowing at Jaffrey's Park Theatre this weekend. The theatre is presenting three classic movies as part of its "Popcorn Movie Festival Weekend."

The festival begins Friday, January 21 at 7pm with Stanley Donen's stylish suspense thriller Charade starring Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn.

With every ticket purchased, patrons will receive a coupon good for a $2 discount on any size popcorn at that screening.

The festival continues on Saturday, January 22 at 7pm with Somerset Maugham's Of Human Bondage starring Peterborough's own, Bette Davis along with Leslie Howard (Gone With The Wind).

On Sunday, January 23 at 7pm, the festival finishes with one of John Wayne's most memorable movies, McLintok. This 1963 comedy western also stars Maureen O'Hara, Stefanie Powers, Chill Wills, and Jerry Van Dyke.

The festival will be presented in The Park Theatre's 77-seat Michael B. King Auditorium. Tickets are $9 for adults $8 for children 12 and under, adults 62+ as well as students/teachers/active military with current ID. Masks are mandatory at all times inside the theatre.

Tickets can be pre-booked online at theparktheatre.org, by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888 or by visiting the box office at the theatre.