Photos: First Look At THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER At The Majestic Theatre

The Majestic Theatre presents The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!" featuring book and lyrics by Jahnna Beecham, music and lyrics by Malcolm Hillgartner.
The Herdmans are the worst kids in the history of the world-so when they crash Sunday school and demand parts in the Christmas pageant, the whole town panics. There's not supposed to be biting or cigar-smoking in Bethlehem, and while these kids have never even heard the Christmas story, they definitely have rewrites! Soon everyone is calling for reluctant director Grace Bradley to cancel the whole thing. It's up to the Bradleys and the Reverend to help their community see the Christmas story and the Herdman kids through new eyes in this buoyant musical adaptation of the funny and touching holiday classic.
Majestic's Best Christmas Pageant Ever is directed Katie Gifford with Musical Direction by Keith Belanger and stars an ensemble cast of all ages.
Join us for "Best Christmas Pageant Ever" on Friday, December 9 at 7pm, Saturday, December 10 at 2pm & 7pm and on Sunday, December 11 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House 29 West Broadway Derry. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and above and $12 for youth 17 and under.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance.
Photo Credit: Matthew Morin
Jonathan Kaplan, Suzy Denu, Gavin Abbott
Ava Dittbenner, Gabby Urnetta, Gavin McCullough, Samuel Henry, Carter Mayotte, and Kaelan Macomber
The Cast of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Carrie Dugan, Heather Armhold, Allyson Holmes, Dara Brown, Ilana Peet, Scott Weller, Bethany Layne
The Players' Ring will honor the history and legacy of that very first show with their production of Michael Tobin's A Christmas Carol, running from December 2nd-22nd.
New Hampshire Theatre Project continues the 2022-23 MainStage season with Jennifer Munro in A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. A native of Great Britain, Jennifer Munro, an award-winning storyteller, actor, and author, brings Scrooge, the Cratchits, and the Fezziwigs vibrantly to life in her dramatic, and thoroughly English, interpretation of Dickens' literary classic.
The Music Hall and Ogunquit Playhouse has announced the cast of Elf The Musical, on stage from November 30 – December 18 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Based on the beloved film, Elf The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole and raised as one of Santa's elves.
The Park Theatre plans a major big band concert to kick off the holidays on Friday, December 2, at 7:30 pm with The Freese Brothers Big Band. The band has been a favorite to New Englanders for 40 years. They played an electrifying concert at The Park Theatre last summer.
