Photos: First Look At THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER At The Majestic Theatre

The Majestic Theatre presents The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!" featuring book and lyrics by Jahnna Beecham, music and lyrics by Malcolm Hillgartner.

The Herdmans are the worst kids in the history of the world-so when they crash Sunday school and demand parts in the Christmas pageant, the whole town panics. There's not supposed to be biting or cigar-smoking in Bethlehem, and while these kids have never even heard the Christmas story, they definitely have rewrites! Soon everyone is calling for reluctant director Grace Bradley to cancel the whole thing. It's up to the Bradleys and the Reverend to help their community see the Christmas story and the Herdman kids through new eyes in this buoyant musical adaptation of the funny and touching holiday classic.

Majestic's Best Christmas Pageant Ever is directed Katie Gifford with Musical Direction by Keith Belanger and stars an ensemble cast of all ages.

Join us for "Best Christmas Pageant Ever" on Friday, December 9 at 7pm, Saturday, December 10 at 2pm & 7pm and on Sunday, December 11 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House 29 West Broadway Derry. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and above and $12 for youth 17 and under.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance.