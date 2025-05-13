Park Theatre to Host Second Annual MONADNOCK COMIC CON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Park Theatre will host its Second Annual Monadnock Comic Con on Saturday, September 24, 2025, transforming 19 Main Street, Jaffrey, New Hampshire into a vibrant celebration of pop culture from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

This full-day event offers an exciting lineup of cinematic screenings, including a stunning 4K restored edition of Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman, starring Michael Keaton as the Dark Knight and Jack Nicholson as the Joker. It was a groundbreaking superhero film that redefined the genre with its dark tone and iconic production design.

Attendees can also enjoy A Minecraft Movie, the world’s number one box office hit that debuted last month, bringing the beloved game to life. Additionally, the event features rare screenings of three classic 1930s and 1940s serials—Flash Gordon, The Shadow, and King of the Rocket Men—offering a sampling of action-packed chapters of vintage sci-fi and adventure. Admission to each of the movies on the giant screen is $10/$9, admission to the serials is $5 each, while all other activities are free.

The Monadnock Comic Con promises a dynamic experience with vendors selling comics, collectibles, movie posters, and memorabilia, alongside food stalls, live music, and characters in costume roaming the venue. Fans can grab free comic books, participate in cosplay contests, and immerse themselves in a nostalgic celebration of comic book and film history.

Critics have praised Batman (1989) for its cultural impact, with Variety noting, “Jack Nicholson stole every scene,” and Roger Ebert calling it “a triumph of design.” Minecraft: The Movie has been lauded as “a vibrant, family-friendly adventure” by The Hollywood Reporter. The classic serials, including Flash Gordon, were hailed by records as staples of early comic book fan conventions, inspiring generations of sci-fi enthusiasts. Join us for a day of cinematic treasures, community, and fun at Monadnock Comic Con, where there’s something for every fan.



The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

