Park Theatre To Screen New DOWNTON ABBEY Film With A Monadnock Region Celebration

The Park Theatre will present the Downton Abbey Monadnock Celebration, a three-week event from September 11 to October 2, 2025, anchored by the debut of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. Directed by Simon Curtis and written by Julian Fellowes, the highly anticipated new film concludes the Crawley family’s saga in the 1930s and will be screened in The Park’s 330-seat Eppes Auditorium, featuring a giant screen and a 17-speaker ULTRA surround sound system.

The celebration begins with an advance screening on Thursday, September 11 at 6:30 p.m., one day before the film’s official release. The evening will include raffles, prizes, and surprises. Additional festivities throughout the run include a Period Dress Contest on Saturday, September 13, inviting attendees to don their best Downton-inspired looks, and a Butler’s Race on Saturday, September 20, where participants will carry trays of champagne in a playful competition. Local restaurants will feature themed menus, and The Park Theatre’s bar will serve Downton Martinis.

Open-caption matinee screenings with English subtitles will be offered every Wednesday to ensure accessibility for all audiences.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale follows the Crawley family and their staff as they navigate Lady Mary’s public divorce scandal and financial challenges that threaten their legacy. The film stars Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, and Laura Carmichael, alongside Joely Richardson and Alessandro Nivola, delivering a final farewell to the beloved series.

Tickets are $10 general admission and $9 for seniors, children, students, teachers, and active military. For tickets and full event details, visit theparktheatre.org/downton-abbey or contact the box office at (603) 532-8888 or boxoffice@theparktheatre.org.