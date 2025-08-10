ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS to Open at Weathervane Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Hampshire's award-winning Weathervane Theatre will present the uproarious farce One Man, Two Guvnors. This Tony-winning fast-paced physical comedy plays in alternating repertory from August 12 to 30, 2025.

Mistaken identity, mayhem, and music run rampant in this fast-paced, physical comedy adaptation of Goldoni's commedia, The Servant of Two Masters.

Set in England's swinging sixties, this riotous farce follows the mixed fortunes of failed musician Francis Henshall. Down on his luck and forever hungry, Francis suddenly finds himself employed by two bosses, who can't know about each other. One is a woman disguised as her recently deceased, infamous criminal brother while attempting to extort her dead brother's fiancée's dad. The other boss is her brother's murderer, aka her boyfriend, who is hiding from the police. Simple right?

Leading the cast is Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini (Mamma Mia! and Oliver! National tours) as the incessantly hungry Francis Henshall. Now in his tenth season at the Weathervane, Paulini may best be recognized to Weathervane audiences for his comedic turns as Wadsworth (Clue) and the D'Ysquith Family (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder). Joining Paulini are Broadway's Robert H. Fowler (The Producers, Beauty and the Beast) as Lloyd Boateng and Weathervane veterans Marisa Kirby (Rachel Crabbe), Ethan Davenport (Stanley Stubbers), Lew Whitener (Alfie), Jorge Donoso (Alan Dangle), Julia Bogdanoff (Pauline Clench), Jacob Butler (Charlie "the Duck" Clench), Ira Kramer (Harry Dangle), and newcomers Melrose Johnson (Dolly) and Eli Butler (Gareth). Dani Barrett, Steven Dias, Carrie Greenberg, and Jeremy Lloyd make up the ensemble. Fowler is the fight captain.

Guest Director Robert Hupp directs the production. Artistic Director of Syracuse Stage, Hupp's previous Weathervane credits include 2023's Stones in His Pockets, 2022's A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, and 2019's Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill.

"I'm delighted to return to Weathervane to direct this hilarious farce," said Hupp. "It was a big hit on Broadway and the West End, and it's a perfect vehicle for the company and especially for Ethan: a silly, madcap adventure about one man's quest for his daily bread. It's the kind of zany comedy we all need right now, replete with a toe-tapping skiffle band, mistaken identities, and a very confused waiter."

The skiffle band Hupp refers to is The Craze, who is as much a part of the story as the comedy itself. The Craze plays 15 original songs by Gary Olding throughout the show. Led by Ira Kramer, the other members of The Craze include Bronwen Chan (Come From Away National Tour, Wicked films), Andrew Morrissey (award-winning Weathervane Resident Music Director), and AC Muench (Little Women, South Pacific, An American in Paris National Tours). The four musicians will play at least a dozen instruments.

In addition to Hupp's direction and Kramer's music direction, One Man, Two Guvnors features physical direction and clowning by Annelise Lawson. It also includes design by Jeremy Baldauf (lighting design), Gabbie Flores (properties design), Celia Madeoy (dialect design), Rien Schlecht (set and costume design), and Connor von Rentzell (sound design). Additional creative team: Reed Davis (production stage manager), TessaMarie Beard, Sam Powers, and Rien Schlecht (assistant stage management), Vero Villalobos (technical director), Jason Luck (scenic charge), and AP Pikiben (production manager and intimacy coordinator).

Performing in alternating repertory, One Man, Two Guvnors opens August 12 and runs in alternating repertory through August 30, 2025. Special events for One Man, Two Guvnors include an opening night champagne reception on August 12th.

Single tickets for One Man, Two Guvnors are available for purchase at weathervanenh.org or by calling 603-837-9322. Group rates are available for parties of 15 or more.