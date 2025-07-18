New London Barn Playhouse To Present THE PET PROJECT As Part Of 2025 Nest Initiative

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New London Barn Playhouse has announced a change in its 2025 NEST New Works Initiative lineup: The Sea & The Stars, originally slated for this summer, will be postponed due to a family emergency affecting its development timeline. In its place, the Barn will present the world premiere developmental production of The Pet Project, a new musical written by Laurie Graff with music and lyrics by Nancy Shayne, directed by Emmy Award winner Francesca James.

Set during a wintry New York night, The Pet Project follows a group of strangers who gather at a pet bereavement meeting, each mourning the loss of a beloved companion. With humor and heart, the musical explores grief, healing, and the transformative power of unconditional love.

“The Pet Project is an endearing and funny peek into the relationship between humans and their beloved pets,” said director Francesca James. “The opportunity to explore original material in a supportive environment like the Barn is a rare and invaluable gift.”

The cast features J. Antonio Rodriguez (Hadestown US Tour), Legna Cedillo (¡AMERICANO!, Split), Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Cheryl Stern (Funny Girl US Tour), Jim Stanek (Fun Home), Grace Beaudet (Split), and Erin Leigh Peck (I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change). Music direction is by Robert Cookman, with stage management by Michal Mendelson and Harriet Butler.

Presented in collaboration with Transport Group, The Pet Project builds on the success of last year’s Split, furthering the Barn’s NEST (New England Studio Theatre) commitment to championing new theatrical work in rural New Hampshire.

Performances run September 4–7 at the New London Barn Playhouse.

Tickets are available at www.nlbarn.org or by calling 603-526-6710.