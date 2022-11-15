Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents DREAMING AGAIN

Performances run March 24-26, 2023.

Nov. 15, 2022  
New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents DREAMING AGAIN

In 2012, New Hampshire Humanities commissioned playwright Genevieve Aichele to write a play based on the real life stories of refugees and immigrants in New Hampshire. The result was the play Dreaming Again, which Aichele based on oral interviews with over 40 people who had left homes and lives in other countries to resettle in New Hampshire. Dreaming Again was performed by the NHTP across the state of New Hampshire to primarily adult audiences.

In 2013, NHTP collaborated with the Mariposa Museum in Peterborough to bring Dreaming Again to a new audience, this time middle and high school students and teachers and school staff. That pilot brought Dreaming Again to 16 schools as well as to community audiences in Portsmouth and Peterborough. In 2023, NHTP will again be collaborating with Mariposa Museum, which will be coordinating the school tour across New Hampshire.

The multicultural cast features four actors and three musicians playing multiple roles. Dreaming Again also uses music from many different cultures and traditions, arranged by Agnes Charlesworth.

Given New Hampshire's role as a refugee resettlement state, this play is as relevant today as it was 10 years ago. Dreaming Again is a collection of stories told by real people who live in our state right now. Hearing their personal experiences deepens understanding, and builds empathy and connections for the audience.

David Ward is Co-Executive Director of the Eppes-Jefferson Foundation which is underwriting this production and tour of Dreaming Again. David says, "The Eppes-Jefferson Foundation believes that the arts should inspire, educate, and entertain, while honoring the past and foreshadowing the future. Dreaming Again hits all of these marks, and more, including exposing thousands of New Hampshire students to professional level musical theatre."

Dreaming Again

Adapted by Genevieve Aichele

From interviews with over 40 immigrants and refugees to the state of New Hampshire

Directed by CJ Lewis

March 24-26, 2023 at NHTP, Portsmouth NH

Friday & Saturday at 8 pm, Sunday at 2 pm

Touring New Hampshire March 27 through April 8

This project has been funded by the Eppes-Jefferson Foundation

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



ANIMATION SHOW OF SHOWS Returns To Park Theatre Photo
ANIMATION SHOW OF SHOWS Returns To Park Theatre
Once again, the Park Theatre in Jaffrey is hosting the internationally acclaimed festival of the best animated short films from the past year. The screenings begin on Friday, November 11, at 7pm and continue through November 17.
New Hampshire Theatre Project Theatre Project Presents Diane Edgecomb In A THOUSAND DOORWA Photo
New Hampshire Theatre Project Theatre Project Presents Diane Edgecomb In A THOUSAND DOORWAYS
Based entirely on true events, A Thousand Doorways tells of Diane's journey to gather the folktales of the last Kurdish storytellers. A storyteller herself, she is swept into a world of oppression and silenced voices where even the simplest cultural expression is forbidden.
Review: SWEENEY TODD at The Actorsingers Photo
Review: SWEENEY TODD at The Actorsingers
The tale of Sweeney Todd, being performed by The Actorsingers of Nashua, is a thrilling performance for those looking for a post-Halloween thrill, lovers of Sondheim, or those interested in a well done performance. Directed by Angèlica Rosenthal, this show features hauntingly beautiful vocals, sharp choreography, and a classic story of corruption and vengeance.
Pontine Theatre Performs Donald Halls CHRISTMAS SNOW Photo
Pontine Theatre Performs Donald Hall's CHRISTMAS SNOW
Pontine Theatre pays tribute to New Hampshire’s beloved poet, Donald Hall, with an original two-actor staging of his story, Christmas Snow, which first appeared in The New Yorker in December 1964.  Hall writes of his 1938 holiday trip to Eagle Pond Farm, his grandparents’ home in Wilmot, NH, when he was ten years old.

More Hot Stories For You


ANIMATION SHOW OF SHOWS Returns To Park TheatreANIMATION SHOW OF SHOWS Returns To Park Theatre
November 11, 2022

Once again, the Park Theatre in Jaffrey is hosting the internationally acclaimed festival of the best animated short films from the past year. The screenings begin on Friday, November 11, at 7pm and continue through November 17.
New Hampshire Theatre Project Theatre Project Presents Diane Edgecomb In A THOUSAND DOORWAYSNew Hampshire Theatre Project Theatre Project Presents Diane Edgecomb In A THOUSAND DOORWAYS
November 9, 2022

Based entirely on true events, A Thousand Doorways tells of Diane's journey to gather the folktales of the last Kurdish storytellers. A storyteller herself, she is swept into a world of oppression and silenced voices where even the simplest cultural expression is forbidden.
Majestic Presents THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVERMajestic Presents THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER
November 9, 2022

The Majestic Theatre Presents The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!”, with Book and Lyrics by Jahnna Beecham, Music and Lyrics by Malcolm Hillgartner.
Park Theatre Will Show Bob Hope 1969 Christmas Special on Veterans DayPark Theatre Will Show Bob Hope 1969 Christmas Special on Veterans Day
November 8, 2022

The Park Theatre will continue its tradition of presenting a free film in honor of Veterans Day. The year they will present the “Bob Hope 1969 USO Christmas Special” on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, at 12:30pm.
Park Theatre Announces Holiday Schedule Of EventsPark Theatre Announces Holiday Schedule Of Events
November 7, 2022

 The Park Theatre will be humming throughout December with a wide variety of holiday events. They include concerts, two classic holiday movies, a filmed ballet as well as a stage play plus Santa live for the kiddies.