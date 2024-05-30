New Documentary About Gene Wilder To Screen At Park Theatre In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning filmmaker Ron Frank has created a loving tribute to Gene Wilder (1933-2016) entitled Remembering Gene Wilder. It will have a single screening on Friday, June 7 at 7pm at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

The film celebrates his life and legacy as the comic genius behind an extraordinary string of film roles, from his first collaboration with Mel Brooks in The Producers, to the enigmatic title role in the original Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, to his inspired on-screen partnership with Richard Pryor in movies like Silver Streak. It is illustrated by a bevy of touching and hilarious clips and outtakes, never-before-seen home movies, narration from Wilder's audiobook memoir, and interviews with a roster of brilliant friends and collaborators like Mel Brooks, Alan Alda, Harry Connick, Jr., and Carol Kane. Remembering Gene Wilder shines a light on an essential performer, writer, director, and all-around mensch.

This new documentary film has won eight film festival awards. Ron Frank's other films include When Comedy Went To School, The Naked Truth, Deepak Chopra's How To Know God, and In The House with Peter Bart & Peter Guyer.

Tickets for Remembering Gene Wilder are $10/$9. Purchase by going to theparktheatre.org, calling the box office (603) 532-8888 or you can buy at the door. Doors to the theatre open at 6pm with free live music from The Grateful Dads performing in the theatre's Lounge Bar.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester MA.

About The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922, and was the center of community life as a cinema, vaudeville house, and concert venue for 54 years until it closed in 1976. The theatre was purchased by the newly formed Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006. It has been rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 433. It presents movies, live theater (including children's productions), concerts, and lectures. It offers a place for business and community gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019 and was completed in 2020. It opened to the public on August 5, 2021.

Comments