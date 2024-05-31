NH Theatre Project to Conclude Season With ROMEO & HER SISTER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​New Hampshire Theatre Project will conclude the 2023-24 season themed “What's Your Story?” with the world premier of Jillian Blevins' dramedy Romeo and Her Sister, a look at the incredible story of Charlotte Cushman.

Charlotte Cushman, one of the most famous American actors in the world during the mid-1800's, portrayed both men and women on stage specializing in “breeches” roles including legendary Shakespeare characters Romeo, Hamlet and Lady Macbeth. She also performed with her sister Susan, who played Juliet to Charlotte's Romeo. Charlotte Cushman was so celebrated that fireworks displays and parades were held in her honor.

What the world didn't know was that Charlotte was a closeted lesbian, constantly fearful of the scandal if her true story came out. Jillian Blevins' original script portrays a fictional opening night in London but one that is soundly anchored in Charlotte's real life.

Director Courtney St. Gelais is delighted to bring this story to the NHTP stage and says, “How fitting it is that this important figure in queer theatre history is having her story told through the very artform she so loved. Romeo and Her Sister is a celebration that brings the history of an important figure back into our collective knowledge.”

Directed by Courtney St. Gelais, the cast includes Amy Desrosiers as Charlotte Cushman, Greta Swartz as Susan Cushman, Seda Tuncok as Sallie Mercer, Annie Stone as Matilda Hays, Michael Towle as Edwin Forrest, Tim Young as Benjamin Webster, Corrie Owens-Beauchesne as Eleanora, and Jules Good and Fury Sheron - Musicians / Ensemble.

NHTP is proud to present this queer historical dramedy to close out our 2023-24 season and celebrate Pride Month and will further explore the play's question, “LGBTQ+ Life on the Seacoast: Who Gets to Tell the Stories?” in a Community Connectors program following the June 15 performance.

For tickets and more information: www.nhtheatreproject.org/onstagenow

Comments