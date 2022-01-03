NH Theatre Project Presents WINTER SOLSTICE IN STORY AND SONG On Demand

New Hampshire Theatre Project is presenting The Winter Solstice in Story and Song on demand through the month of December to celebrate the holidays this year. Genevieve Aichele, NHTP Executive Director says of this production, "In this time, when the dark of night comes so early and stays so long, this beautiful performance brings light and hope, what a wonderful metaphor for us all."

Master storyteller Diane Edgecomb brings to life ancient tales of the longest nights: the beautiful Legend of the Mistletoe from Scandinavia, humorous English Wassail traditions, and the poignant Greek legend The Halcyon Days of Peace. Accompanied by Celtic harper Margot Chamberlain and multi-instrumentalist Tom Megan this performance offers a fascinating look at the humorous and moving stories behind winter holiday traditions. Songs evocative of the season and lovely instrumental melodies round out the event.

With haunting legends of light, evergreen traditions, and entertaining tales surrounded by traditional and original music and song, this beautifully edited video captures the essence of this story and music trio's annual Winter Solstice Concert. Filmed LIVE at New Hampshire Theatre Project's intimate theater in 2017 with two cameras and superior sound.

Winner of the first Oracle Award for Storytelling Excellence in the Northeast and the national Circle of Excellence award, Diane Edgecomb is known for the passion and depth of her work whether embodying a true story or bringing renewed meaning to traditional tales. A transformational teller with a rich background in the theatre arts, Diane's dynamic storytelling embraces elements of theatre, movement and song bringing each piece vividly to life.

For full information and tickets, visit the NHTP website at www.nhtheatreproject/onstagenow.