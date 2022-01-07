NH Theatre Project Awarded Grants and Sponsorships for 2022

New Hampshire Theatre Project has announced that the Jefferson-Eppes Foundation has awarded NHTP a $10,000 grant to assist with Covid transitional operating support. The Eppes-Jefferson Foundation, Inc. is a private charitable foundation established by William D. Eppes in 2008 primarily in support of the Arts, Education, and Historical Preservation, with a mission to enhance Life Skills and Experiences through the Arts.

NHTP has also received a $2500 Diamond Sponsorship from Kennebunk Savings. Kennebunk Savings has contributed 10% of their annual earnings to local charitable organizations for over 27 years, distributing over one million dollars annually through their Community Promise program. In awarding NHTP a $2500 sponsorship for the 2021-22 MainStage Season and Community Connectors Series, Kennebunk Savings President & CEO Bradford C. Paige says, "We tell stories to better understand each other - they are an instrument of community connection. The New Hampshire Theatre Project is an especially pointed instrument, bringing the tools and talents of compassionate artists to stages, classrooms, and conference rooms around the state and beyond. We're proud to support their mission."

In addition, NHTP has received a $3,000 donation from Connexus Cares, the philanthropic program of the Connexus Credit Union dedicated to giving with purpose to the communities served by Connexus, in support of NHTP's youth programming.

The artists, board and staff of NHTP are deeply grateful for these generous donations as well as all the community support we have received during the Covid-19 pandemic.