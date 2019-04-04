NEEDTOBREATHE Comes to The CCA On May 9

South Carolina GRAMMY-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE will perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH) on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 7:30PM. Opening for the band is Trent Dabbs. The show is jointly presented by the CCA and Kirschner Concerts.



NEEDTOBREATHE is comprised of brothers Bear Rinehart (vocals, guitar) and Bo Rinehart (guitar, vocals), Seth Bolt (bass, vocals), and Josh Lovelace (keys, vocals). Their album H A R D L O V E released in 2016 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Albums, Top Current Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts and #2 on the Billboard 200, their greatest debut yet.



This tour supports their first-ever acoustic live album, Acoustic Live Vol. 1. It was entirely self-recorded and features commentary between tracks that transports listeners directly into the audience. Acoustic Live Vol. 1 represents more than a decade of music from five of the band's six studio albums and is a true compilation of some of their greatest hits.



Tickets for the May 9 NEEDTOBREATHE performance start at $54.50. $1.00 per ticket sold will go to OneWorld Health (www.oneworldhealth.com). Tickets may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at (603) 225-1111 or online at www.ccanh.com. Tickets may also obtained at the CCA's box office at 44 South Main St., Concord, NH, which is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11AM to 6PM and Saturdays from 11AM to 2PM.

The award-winning Capitol Center for the Arts (ccanh.com) inspires, educates, and entertains audiences by providing a quality venue for the performing arts as well as a wide range of professional-level, artistically-significant presentations. The Center is conveniently located off Rt. 93 in downtown Concord, New Hampshire and is close to several quality restaurants, shopping boutiques, and other area attractions. The facility first opened in 1927 as the Capitol Theatre, a prime stop on the Vaudeville circuit; it later became Concord's premier movie house and concert hall. After closing in 1989, it underwent a multi-million dollar renovation / modernization and reopened in 1995 as the Capitol Center for the Arts. Today, the Capitol Center is home to the 1304-seat Chubb Theatre, the Spotlight Café, The Governor's Hall ballroom, and the Kimball House, a Victorian mansion. Its newest venue, the Bank of New Hampshire Stage at 16 S Main St, is scheduled to open in June 2019.







