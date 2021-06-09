McCue's Comedy Club Portsmouth is Opening at the Roundabout Diner This Month

Live comedy is making a huge comeback in Portsmouth at the Roundabout Diner. Jim McCue and Helen DeMarzio founded the Boston Comedy Festival, now considered among the most prestigious comedy events in all of America. The BCF is joining forces with the Roundabout Diner to open McCue's Comedy Club in Portsmouth, NH.

McCue's Comedy Clubs are a natural extension of all the experience and expertise developed over more than two decades.

The Roundabout Diner has been awarded the distinction of "Best Diner on the Seacoast", and has an intimate function space that is absolutely perfect for stand-up comedy.

All-star line up of comedians!

Ken Rogerson - In addition to his Rescue Me Comedy Tour and Billy Gardell Showtime Special, you may also have seen Ken as "Kevin the Biker Fireman" on F/X's hit show Rescue Me, starring Denis Leary. His other television appearances include such shows as Late Night with Conan O'Brien, The Late Show with David Letterman, Comedy Central's Comics Come Home, to name but a few.

Cher Lynn is a comedian, actress, and writer who has performed in the Boston Comedy Festival Finals, Burbank Comedy Festival, Cape Fear Comedy Festival, and Lady Laughs Comedy Festival. She was recently featured on the cover of Dig Boston.

Jim McCue has been featured on Comedy Central, NBC's Last Comic Standing, and Live at Gotham. Jim recently did a Drybar Comedy Special which has gone viral with over 2.5 million views since July. Jim has also performed as part of hundreds of shows for our military around the world.

Joey Carroll is a Boston favorite. Carroll has toured the Middle East war zones entertaining U.S. troops in Afghanistan, Iraq, and other countries where US servicemen and women are serving.

Jack Lynch, is a veteran of the Boston comedy scene who has toured all over the United States and parts of Canada, entertaining crowds with his earthy style, great impressions, and sarcastic view of the world. Jack Lynch has been seen on Comedy Central.

Tom Spohn is a Portsmouth native has who's been making a name for himself all over New England! Hilarious!

Comedian Jim Bishop has been knocking them dead at the Roundabout!

Dress is casual and great food and great comedy are always on the menu (as well as free parking!).

McCue's Comedy Club in Portsmouth is the perfect choice when the brain and belly need a 100% reliable break!

What: Grand Opening of McCue's Comedy Club in Portsmouth, NH

Where: The Roundabout Diner, 580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth, NH 03801

When: June 18th & 19th. Shows start at 8 PM.

Ticket price: $20

Learn more at McCuesComedyClub.com.