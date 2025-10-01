Majestic Theatre Will Open 35th Season with SOUTHERN FRIED MURDER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Majestic Theatre will open its 35th Anniversary Season with Southern Fried Murder, on October 31 – November 2, 2025.

Southern Fried Murder is an audience participation murder-mystery by Billy St. John. Way down south in Dixie, there’s something’s rotten in the cotton! Wealthy family matriarch Magnolia Capote has summoned her kith and kin to dinner in a fancy restaurant to discuss her will. But when Mrs. Capote is killed with her walking stick, mayhem ensues and her possible heirs become involved in a treasure hunt to interpret the encrypted will! The audience is totally involved in this mystery/comedy with one member actually recruited from the audience to play a small part, (This character gets beat to death with a frozen chicken.) The roles spoof Tennessee Williams’ heroines, Bette Davis in “Hush, Hush, Sweet Charlotte” characters from Tobacco Road, Truman Capote, and other denizens of the Deep South.

Majestic’s Southern Fried Murder is directed by Becky Rush, assisted by Krystal Timinski and starring: Aimee Baker, Chad Boutin, Jeff Caron, Natashia Da Cunha-Lund, Katie Davis, Matthew Davis, Jordan Gagan and Ilana Peet.