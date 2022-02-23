Majestic Theatre Summer Camp Enrollment Opens!

The Majestic Theatre will offer daytime summer theatre camps in 2022. Half-day camps will be open for youth 5-7 years of age and full-day camps for youth 8 - 14 years of age. The Majestic prides itself on a strong core of camp directors and instructors all having many years of experience in all aspects of theatre as well as experience working with children and teens.

Camps include for ages 5-7 years old include:

CandyLand! on June 27 - July 2 - Young campers are invited to join us for this week long theme-based camp. We'll use our imaginations and creativity to become exciting characters, act out scenes, learn songs and more! Camps will feature active learning in music, creative movement, and acting centered around our sweet Candyland theme! Appropriate for the theatre newbie just as much as the returning camper.

Tuition is $160 for this one-week half day program

RockStar August 1 - 6 - Young campers are invited to join us for this week long theme-based camp. We'll use our imaginations and creativity to tackle our RockStar Theme. We'll work on our stage presence, explore characters, act out scenes, learn songs and more! Camps will feature active learning in music, creative movement, and acting centered around our theme! Appropriate for the theatre newbie just as much as the returning camper.

Tuition is $160 for this one-week half day program

Full-day Camps for ages 8-14 years old include:

Twinderella July 11- 23, Did you know that Cinderella has a long lost twin brother named Bob living in the same kingdom with his own wicked stepfamily? The separated siblings have enlisted the services of the Fairy Godmother, the Godfather, and two enchanted gerbils to help wile their way into the exclusive royal festivities of Wychwood-under-Ooze. Bob has his sights set on Prince Percy's all-kingdom baseball game, while Cinderella eyes the birthday gala for Princess Petunia. When the two strangers disappear at midnight after Cinderella hits a game-winning homerun, the search is on to find the feet that fit the glass slipper and the muddy cleat! This hilarious musical send-up of Cinderella will delight actors and audiences alike!!



Tuition is $325 for this 2-week, full-day camp.

July 25 - 30 The Claw! When an out-of-order claw game suddenly turns back on, all of the toys are ecstatic! Well...all of the toys except for Dot, a terrified stuffed cow. Dot's desperate to hold onto her home and her best friend, Aiden. Can Dot conquer her fear of the unknown with some help from the Flair Bears, Mighty Mutant Power Turtles, Beanie Elders, and the all-knowing Mystical 8-ball?

Tuition is $225 for this 1-week, full-day.

Daily schedule includes classes which help build skills in acting, movement, improvisation, music, and cooperative abilities. Students will learn all aspects of theatre in this hands-on learning opportunity. The Majestic fosters a close student-teacher relationship that helps us meet the needs of every young artist. Our goal is to tailor the experience your child will have as they are given the attention and interaction they need to be successful in having a GREAT time learning about theatre and performing arts. A culminating camp showcase will be held on the final Saturday of each camp.

All camps will be held at The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts located at 880 Page Street in Manchester. Tuition includes all camp materials, camp t-shirt and afternoon popsicles. Partial Scholarship assistance is available.

Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information about The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts or call (603)669-7469 with any additional questions. The Majestic Theatre is a non-profit NH community arts organization.