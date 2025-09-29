MOVIES FOR AN ART TOUR WEEKEND Announced at The Park Theatre in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Park Theatre will present Movies for an Art Tour Weekend from Friday, October 10 through Sunday, October 12, in conjunction with the annual art tour held across the Monadnock Region during Columbus Day weekend.

The series will feature four films exploring the lives and legacies of Johannes Vermeer, Georgia O’Keeffe, Vincent van Gogh, and Mary Cassatt, offering audiences an immersive cinematic complement to the region’s vibrant cultural event.

The weekend begins Friday evening with Girl with a Pearl Earring, part of the acclaimed Exhibition on Screen series, which offers exclusive access to the Mauritshuis Museum and insight into Vermeer’s artistry. On Saturday, October 11, audiences can experience Georgia O’Keeffe: The Brightness of Light, a new documentary directed by Academy Award winner Paul Wagner, narrated by Hugh Dancy and featuring Claire Danes as the voice of O’Keeffe.

The series continues Sunday afternoon with Robert Altman’s Vincent & Theo, starring Tim Roth and Paul Rhys in a gripping portrait of the Van Gogh brothers, and concludes that evening with Mary Cassatt: Painting the Modern Woman, a documentary praised for its vivid exploration of the Impressionist painter’s groundbreaking work.

“Movies for an Art Tour Weekend celebrates the intersection of art and cinema,” said Steve Jackson, CEO of The Park Theatre. “These films not only honor the legacy of great artists, but also reflect the creativity that flourishes in our community during this annual tradition.”