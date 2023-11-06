MAN ON THE HILL Returns to Hatbox Theater This Month

The show is back for a three-day run at the Hatbox Theater in Concord, NH from November 24-26, 2023

Nov. 06, 2023

MAN ON THE HILL Returns to Hatbox Theater This Month

If you missed Man On The Hill when they toured New Hampshire in the spring of 2022, the show is back for a three-day run at the Hatbox Theater in Concord, NH from November 24-26, 2023. The intimate setting of the Hatbox Theater is absolutely perfect for this heartwarming production. 

New Hampshire composer and playwright, John Stanley Shelley, has a style that captivates your curiosity from the very start and keeps you intrigued throughout the show. When asked to describe Man On The Hill, Shelley responds, “It is what you get when you cross passionate, colorful storytelling with the musical intensity of a rock opera.”

Just like life itself, the story is filled with unexpected twists and turns as it follows the life of one man from boyhood dreams to elderly wisdom and compassion. Perhaps what makes it so very touching is that all of us, no matter who we are or where we are in our own individual timeline, can personally relate to everything that he goes through.

And that is only half of what makes this show so great.

The other half is the absolutely amazing music that punctuates the story throughout the performance. Powerfully written to enhance the emotions of the moment, the arrangements and harmonies are pure audio deliciousness. Some numbers will get your heart pounding, some will get your feet tapping, some will bring a tear to your eye, and some will make you laugh. The music is performed by the Duncan Idaho Band and played in a variety of styles so even your ears stay interested and curious throughout the show.

Put it all together and you have one of the best new musical theater productions to ever come out of New Hampshire. Man On The Hill is appropriate for all ages, and is a perfect show to enjoy by yourself, with a loved one, or with the whole family and avoid the shopping frenzy or perhaps reward yourself after it is all over. Showtimes are 7:30 PM on Friday and Saturday and 2:00 PM on Sunday. Tickets are on sale now ($22-$28) and can be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at the link below.

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE:

Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.




