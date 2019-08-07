Lush Play with Music DUMAS' CAMILLE Tells the Story Behind The Lady of the Camellias and La Traviata

A play filled with some of the most beautiful music ever written, Dumas' Camille is both a deeply romantic love story and a thought-provoking exploration of the relationship between truth, memory, and art. Written by New Hampshire playwright Charles Morey, this emotionally charged, highly romantic 'play with music' opens at the Peterborough Players on August 14th and runs through the 25th.

In 1895 Paris, the aging Alexandre Dumas observes a rehearsal of Verdi's La Traviata, the opera adapted from his novel and play, The Lady of the Camellias which in turn were inspired by his youthful real-life love affair with the most beautiful courtesan in Paris. Prompted by selections from the opera's soaring arias and duets, Dumas is forced to confront his guilt, regrets, and memory of lost love.

Playwright Charles Morey also directs the production, which features Rebecca Brinkley (The Skin of Our Teeth at the Players, Hindle Wakes at the Mint Theatre Company), Jeremy Beck (Wittenberg at the Players, Conflict at the Mint Theatre Company), and Artistic Director Gus Kaikkonen as Dumas. Alex Carr (An Inspector Calls at the Players, Joseph...Dreamcoat at Mac-Haydn Theatre) and Bridget Beirne (The Drowsy Chaperone at the Players, That Time of the Year at the York Theatre) sing the music of La Traviata.

Mr. Morey is the author of eleven produced plays. He has written Laughing Stock - a tongue-in-cheek romp, loosely based on his time as Artistic Director of the Players in the 70s - which has received close to 200 hundred productions around the world. He was the Artistic Director of the Pioneer Theatre Company in Salt Lake City from 1984 to 2012 where he directed more than ninety productions including world premieres. He served as Artistic Director of the Peterborough Players from 1977 to 1988. Charles Morey splits his time between Peterborough and NYC. He is a Fellow of the MacDowell Colony.

Dumas' Camille runs from August 14th-25th and is exclusively sponsored by Grove Street Fiduciary, LLC. Showtimes are Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 4pm. In addition, there is a 2pm matinee on Tuesday, August 20th. Tickets and more information can be found at www.peterboroughplayers.org, or by calling the Box Office at (603) 924-7585. Rated PG-13.

Peterborough Players is New Hampshire's premiere professional regional theater. Known for an annual Summer Season consisting of 7 main stage productions and 2 children's shows, the Players also now produces a 3-play Winter Season and continues to offer the Arts on Screen series that includes screenings of renowned performances from the Metropolitan Opera and London's National Theatre. The Players enriches the human experience by producing quality live professional theatre, developing and training theatre artists, and offering New Hampshire a wide variety of performing arts events. Peterborough Players is sponsored in part by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information please visit Peterborough Players, 55 Hadley Road, Peterborough, NH 03458 or www.peterboroughplayers.org





