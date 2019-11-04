Lady Luck Burlesque Will Present BAD REPUTATION at the Hatbox Theatre

Lady Luck Burlesque, New Hampshire's largest and premiere burlesque troupe, is coming to The Hatbox Theatre. Bad Reputation is Lady Luck's newest burlesque show, with no limits except that the music must rock. See the ladies shed their good girl image and their clothes with high-energy dance numbers, sexy striptease, and amazing costumes all set to rock 'n' roll favorites. There will be more studded leather than you can handle! Get ready, because on November 8th & 9th, Lady Luck is going to make you rock hard.

Lady Luck Burlesque has been bringing classy burlesque to New Hampshire and beyond since 2010. Their home town of Portsmouth has seen may shows in theatres such as The Seacoast Repertory Theatre, and the Portsmouth Music Hall. Stretching their glittery wings across state lines and has headlined at the Vermont Burlesque Festival four times. The troup consists of 10 ladies of all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds. Incumbasing a positive body image and has a long term goal to inspire others to embrace themselves and to be confident. Lady Luck is proud to bring unique, entertaining, and consistently high-quality productions to New England and beyond.

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE: Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You