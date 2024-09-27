Ladies of Boston Comedy Are Live at Jaffrey's Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An evening of wit & humor that only the Ladies of Boston Comedy can serve! Come see incredible stand-up comedy featuring Kelly Jody Sloane, Amy Tee & Stacy Kendro on The Park Theatre stage on Saturday, October 5 at 8pm.

Growing up, Jody Sloane had a knack for finding humor in the darkest corners of life. Whether it was the absurdity of a government cheese sculpture or the quirks of her mother’s self-medicating with Winstons and Ring Dings, nothing was off-limits for her infectious laughter-inducing commentary. Fast forward to mid-life, Sloane cut her entertainment teeth doing her sit-down schtick as a cheeky conductor on the Boston duck tours. Her duck tour experience was the perfect tee up to becoming a standup comedian. She’s now a regular at esteemed comedy venues from New York to Maine and has been featured in several comedy festivals, including Laugh Your Asheville Off, Boston Comedy Festival, and The Women In Comedy Festival.

Stacy Kendro is a Boston native stand-up comedian with a spirited, acerbic view of the world where her “telling it like it is” style reveals her unique perspective. While having come from humble beginnings performing plays and standup in the theatre district in Boston, Kendro developed into a headlining performer. She has opened for many comedy legends, including Kevin Meaney and Joan Rivers, and appeared on Marshall’s Women of Comedy on PAX TV with Caroline Rhea. Kendro is working on television pilots and is producing a web series called Mob Shorts: The Albanian Assassin (YouTube). When not on stage, you can find her either filming or compulsively deleting dating apps and buying gallons of wine.

Amy Tee offers a rare blend of wit and honesty, a winning combination that’s made her a popular comedian on the national comedy touring circuit. Delivering comedy with stigma-busting honesty, she brings charm and dry wit to her experiences with alcoholism, bi-polar disorder, and recovery. Amy Tee happily uses her comedic act to serve as a mental wellness advocate as an approved IOOV (In Our Own Voice) Presenter for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). She is a regular performer at the Boston Comedy Festival and has been featured on Sirius XM Satellite Radio and the LOGO television network. She was named one of the “funniest lesbians in America” by Curve magazine.

Tickets for LADIES OF BOSTON COMEDY are $20, and all seats are reserved. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

