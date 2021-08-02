Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio Is First Live Concert At The New Park Theatre

The new Park Theatre will debut its first live concert on Friday, August 13 at 7:30pm with the award-winning Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio.

Bringing fresh energy to traditional Celtic music, Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki is an award-winning New Hampshire-based fiddler/singer who has been performing professionally for over two decades. He has toured nationally with bands in various genres, performed across Ireland, and released multiple recordings of Celtic music that can be heard on radio stations in Ireland and Scotland as well as around New England.

He is also an Emmy-nominated composer who has written soundtracks for audiobooks and television and appeared as a guest on over 75 albums. His lifelong passion for history helps bring to life the traditional music around which he built his career.

The concert will be held in the 333-seat William David Eppes Auditorium. Tickets are $20. Tickets can be purchased at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888.



The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, only 90 minutes from Boston.