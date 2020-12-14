Jefferson Mays Reprises Acclaimed Performance In A CHRISTMAS CAROL To Benefit The Park Theatre

New Hampshire's The Park Theatre and producer Hunter Arnold boosted the holiday season by announcing that a special filmed version of Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic A Christmas Carol starring one of the finest stage actors of our time, Tony Award® winner Jefferson Mays, was released worldwide on Saturday, November 28 and will remain available for streaming until January 3, 2021. This online video event will benefit The Park Theatre as well as other community, amateur, regional theaters across the country which have been devastated by the pandemic. Directed by two-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Arden, adapted by Mays, Susan Lyons, and Arden, and conceived by Arden and Tony Award nominee Dane Laffrey, the filmed version is based on the wildly acclaimed 2018 production which made its world premiere at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are now available to purchase via www.theparktheatre.org. Tickets are $50 per household for a 24-hour online rental of the program. $20 of each ticket is donated to The Park Theatre by the producers of the show. Information and tickets are also available by calling The Park Theatre box office at (603) 532-8888.

Jefferson Mays said, "A Christmas Carol was my first experience of living theater. My mother and father would read it out loud every year. My father would tell the story with clarity and humanity, while my mother, eyes ablaze, would transform into the characters, from the tortured Jacob Marley, to little Fan and the entire Cratchit family. Both, in their ways, created magic. And now here we are, aspiring to bring this magic to people across the country during this challenging time."

Michael Arden said, "My theater career began when I was a 10-year-old Texan playing Tiny Tim in the Midland Community Theatre production of A Christmas Carol. In a time when theaters and arts workers across the country are in great need, bringing a story that celebrates the power of creativity, community, and our shared humanity is humbling."

Hunter Arnold said, "Due to COVID-19, the country's theaters have lost over 80% of their income, a number that is devastating to our community. These theaters, the work they produce, and the artists and workers they support are a fundamental part of our society. We must fight for their survival."