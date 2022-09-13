INTIMATE APPAREL Comes to Weathervane This Week

The Weathervane Theatre will present the acclaimed play Intimate Apparel - a story of identity, vulnerability, and human resilience by two time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.

Esther is a much sought-after Black seamstress in turn-of-the-20th century Manhattan.

Sewing elegant intimates for socialites and harlots alike, Esther looks for love and respect while finding self-realization and acceptance.

Originally produced Off-Broadway in 2004, Intimate Apparel originally starred Oscar, Tony, and Emmy Award Winner Viola Davis. Winning five national awards for Best Play, Intimate Apparel blends the love of beautiful fabric and delicate adornments with the intimacy of friendship and unattainable love.

Returning for her eighth season, Intimate Apparel is directed by Shinnerrie Jackson.

"I have been with this play since 2008 when I was privileged to play Esther as my thesis assignment," said Jackson. "I am so proud to bring it to my first theatrical home in the North Country, Weathervane Theatre. Every time I encounter this play, I fall in love with Esther. She and the play have changed my life. She is so very brave and courageous at a time when Black women were forced to be background players in their own lives."

The cast of Intimate Apparel is led by Jewell Noel as Esther. Tyler Covington and Broadway's Janelle A. Robinson (Mary Poppins) make their Weathervane debuts as George and Mrs. Dickson. The rest of the cast features Jorge Donoso as Mr. Marks, Alexandria Reese as Mayme, and Marisa Kirby as Mrs. Van Buren. Nick Deapo and Lew Whitener make up the ensemble.

The design team consists of Ariana C. Cardoza (sound), Scout Hough (lighting design and technical direction), Robert Salerno (projection), Rien Schlecht (set and costumes), and Billy Smith (properties). Additional creative team: Celia Madeoy (dialect coach), Anna Gautreaux (scenic charge), Egypt Dixon (production stage manager), Kara Procell and Billy Smith (assistant stage management).

Performed to in person audiences only, audiences are currently at full capacity. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required unless Coös County is at a red or a high level risk for Covid-19.

Intimate Apparel opens Friday, September 16th and runs in alternating repertory through Wednesday, October 5th. Recommended for ages 12+, this production does contain scenes depicting sexual violence and other mature themes. Tickets are available online (weathervanenh.org), by phone (603-837-9322) or in person at Weathervane's Box Office (389 Lancaster Rd in Whitefield).