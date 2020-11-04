Hatbox and Tiny Hands Productions Present COMEDY OUT OF THE BOX

This night will be hosted by Chad Blodgett, with Holly Johnston as the special guest.

On Thursday November 11, 7:30 PM, Hatbox and Tiny Hands Productions will bring you all yet another exciting night of laughs with the November edition of Comedy Out of the Box. This night will be hosted by Chad Blodgett, Holly Johnston will be their special guest.

Holly Johnston is a 23-year old standup comedian and sketch comedy writer who has been performing for over one year. She recently won first place in the Roast Yerself, Comedy Roast Battle and competed in Last Comix Standing at Mohegan Sun and the World Series of Comedy. She has performed all over New England at the RI Comedy Connection, Improv Boston and others.

Paul Landwehr has been performing for the better part of a decade. He has had over 35 jobs in his life which he feels is impressive, being only 34 years of age. You may have seen him perform at some of the top clubs like Laugh Boston, or beautiful theatres such as, The Blue Ocean Music Hall, but chances are you saw him in a dive bar practicing the craft of an idle Tuesday. Now, is the time to ride his wave into an ocean of laughter! www.paullandwehr.com

Drew Dunn started performing comedy at the age of 21 and hasn't looked back since. This NH based comic quickly established himself as one of the nation's fastest rising comedians with his quick wit and unique point of view. He has been featured in comedy festivals across the country including the Johnny Carson Great American Comedy Festival as well as being named "Best of the Fest" in the 2017 Burbank Comedy Festival. Drew has also won the Boston Comedy Festival in 2017 followed by winning the Seattle International Comedy Competition in 2018. Most recently, Drew was in featured as a New Face of Comedy in the 2019 Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. He now headlines comedy clubs and colleges across the US and Canada along with making various types of online content. www.drewdunncomedy.com

Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for members, seniors, and students and $16 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at www.hatboxnh.com.

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE: Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.

COVID-19 PREVENTION MEASURES

Mask use will be required for all patrons and production crew. Hatbox Audience capacity will be capped at between 21-40% with social distancing. The venue will continue to be cleaned before each performance, with special emphasis on areas of common contact (seat arms & backs, door pulls, knobs, etc.). Hand sanitizer will be available in several locations in the lobby. Patrons are asked to observe social distancing upon arrival, while in the space, and upon exiting.

