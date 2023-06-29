GUYS AND DOLLS Opens at The New London Barn Playhouse

Hilarious and romantic, the timeless classic Guys and Dolls is back at the New London Barn Playhouse, after appearing in 2011, running through July 9th at 7:30pm with matinee performances on the 29th, 5th, and 7th at 2:00pm and Sunday performances at 5:00pm.

This beloved award-winning romance comedy opened on Broadway in 1950 and has been revived countless times since, even earning the Tony Award for Best Revival for the classic 1992 Broadway production directed by Jerry Zaks. Guys and Dolls, based on the colorful world and characters of Damon Runyon, follows couples Nathan Detroit, Miss Adelaide and Sarah Brown and Sky Masterson as they navigate through the trials of love, and gambling, in the lively rowdy streets of New York! With fun music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows you sure don't want to miss your chance to roll the dice and see this winning hit!

The New London Barn Playhouse is welcomeingsome new and some familiar faces to the stage for their 2023 production of Guys and Dolls. Returning to us for her fourteenth season and fifthteen show, Debra Buckley as General Matilda B Cartwright, previously seen in Les Miserables, The Music Man, The Sound of Music and Footloose, also returning is 2014 Acting Intern Alumni Stephen Humes* as Lt. Brannigan, previously seen in Spamalot, How to Succeed, A Little Night Music and Damn Yankees, and making their Barn Playhouse debut, Michael G. Dell'Orto* as Arvide Abernathy, and Wes Williams* as Sky Masterson, and joining us in the leads are Acting Interns Jared Guerrasio as Nathan Detroit, Izzy Baker as Miss Adelaide, and Amara Berhan as Sarah Brown.

They are also welcoming back onto their stage the 2023 Acting interns for their first mainstage production filling in for the rest of the roles! Starting with their illustrious Hot Box Dancers, Katie Kallay as Hot Box Dancer #1, Vivica Powell as Hot Box Dancer #2, Cynthia Kauffman as Hot Box Dancer #3 and Alawna Mallory as Hot Box Dancer #4. For their rambunctious gamblers, Justin Lee Price as Nicely- Nicely Johnson, Lincoln Skoien as Angie the Ox, Savion Gates as Benny Southstreet, Gabe Tobierre as Big Jule, Jon Maltz as Rusty Charlie and Nick Brogan as Harry the Horse. They also welcome their lovely swings, Lydia Frew as Female Swing, a returning Barnie last seen in Chorus Line and Footloose in their 2022 season, and Preston Karp to his Barnie debut as Male Swing.

Stepping into the role of Director their very own Executive Artistic Director Keith Coughlin in his 16th summer at the Barn Playhouse, previously having directed Footloose in 2022, returning to us as Choreographer is Krystyna Sesavy, previously having served as the Associate Choreographer Mamma Mia! in 2022, and joining us for the first time Music Director Kevin David Thomas. We welcome back returning Barnies, Production Stage Manager Kristin Loughry* seen with us last year as Assistant Stage Manager for Boeing Boeing, Scenic Designer Jordan Janota**, Mamma Mia!, Peter and the Starcatcher, Crazy For You, Shrek, Ragtime, Lighting Designer Keith A. Truax**, Footloose, Almost, Maine, Summer Under The Stars, The Marvelous Wonderettes, Catch Me If You Can, Peter and the Starcatcher, Newsies, Murder for Two, Godspell and Souvenir, Associate Scenic Designer Connor O'leary, Costume Designer Becky Bodurtha**, and joining us for the first time Assistant Costume Designer Mikaela Hawkins, Hair and Wigs Designer Eryn Perkins, Sound Designer Zach Rosenbaum, and Assistant Stage Manager Kayla Owen*.

The band for this production includes John Gavin (Percussion), Maria Hadge (Cello), Lyvie Beyrent and Megan Trach (Reeds), and Jane Sykes (Trumpet).

Tickets start at $22 for adults and are available at Click Here, by phone at 603-526-6710 or at the New London Barn Playhouse box office Tuesday-Sunday starting at 11AM.

