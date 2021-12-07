First Symphony Orchestra Ever Will Perform in Jaffrey This Friday

The little town of Jaffrey, New Hampshire will host its first symphony orchestra concert this Friday, December 10 at 7:30pm in the new Park Theatre performing arts center. The renowned Symphony NH will perform its seasonal offering, Holiday Brass. The program will feature Gabrieli and a mix of holiday classics.

The production is being staged in The Park Theatre's acoustically acclaimed 333-seat Eppes Auditorium. The orchestra will play under the direction of award-winning Music Director and Conductor Roger Kalia. The orchestra will feature 17 musicians: four horns, four trumpets, three trombones, one euphonium, one tuba, one timpanist, and three percussionists.

Symphony NH has been a celebrated source of innovation, inspiration, education, and entertainment since 1923; Symphony New Hampshire is the premier symphony orchestra of the Granite State. From its humble beginnings over 95 years ago as a mainly all-Nashua musician group that performed two concerts each season in the City of Nashua, the orchestra has since grown into a vibrant jewel in the cultural crown of New Hampshire. Today, concerts are offered in Nashua and throughout Southern New Hampshire and in special performances around the region.

Reserved seat tickets are priced from $25-$35. Proof of vaccination and masks are mandatory at this performance. Tickets can be booked online at theparktheatre.org, by visiting the box office or calling the box office hotline (603) 532-8888. The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, just 90 minutes from Boston.