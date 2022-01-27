FUNNY LITTLE THING CALLED LOVE to be Presented at The Majestic

This deliriously funny new Jones Hope Wooten comedy is all about that four-letter word: L-O-V-E. Under a full moon on this unpredictable night of romance, these four rollicking tales take you on an around-the-globe journey of unexpected and hilarious twists and turns; open your heart to romantic mayhem and come join the fun! By the time the evening is over and the moon works its magic, love will conquer all and your sides will ache from laughter!

Majestic's production is directed by A. Robert Dionne of Manchester and stars: Heather Armhold of Hollis, Carole Bilodeau of Epping, Dan Bilodeau of Epping, Jim Calimeri of Pembroke, Lisa Colburn of Weare, Debbie Comire of Manchester, Sean Damboise of Manchester, Karen McGraw of Hooksett, Zakaria Tber of Manchester, Laura Vitale of Londonderry and Lauren Wenners of Manchester.

Join them for "Funny Little Thing Called Love" on Friday and Saturday, February 11 & 12 at 7pm and on Sunday, February 13 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. Please visit the Majestic Theatre website for their covid safety guidelines. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.