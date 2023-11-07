Dolly Parton ROCKSTAR: The Global First Listen Event is Coming to Jaffrey's Park Theatre

She's a global superstar, a movie star, a country star, a pop star, and now Dolly Parton is an undisputed ROCKSTAR as she invites fans to join her in movie theaters worldwide for Dolly Parton ROCKSTAR: The Global First Listen Event, a unique cinema experience presented by Trafalgar Releasing on Wednesday, November 15 (7 p.m.) at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

The worldwide fan event offers a first listen to selections from Dolly's upcoming ROCKSTAR album, along with an exclusive interview with Dolly. The event will bring Dolly fans together for a musical preview of one of the year's most anticipated albums. The album ROCKSTAR will be available on November 17.



This one-of-a-kind fan event will also feature a never-before-seen performance of a holiday song, “Circle Of Love,” plus a rare performance of her classic hit “9 to 5,” making it a can't-miss experience for Dolly's legions of fans.

“I am excited to know that my fans around the world will be able to come together and be the first to hear a sneak peek of my Rockstar album,” says Dolly Parton. “I am so proud of this music, and I am humbled by all the wonderful artists who joined me. I cannot wait for people to hear it!”

In keeping with Dolly's long-standing commitment to giving back, a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Music Will and their global partner organizations. Music Will is the largest nonprofit music program in the US public school system. Further, Music Will works with sister organizations around with world to magnify the power of music education.

“Dolly Parton is such an icon in the music world, and to be among the first to hear her new rock music collaborations is something we are so excited to bring to fans. From works with legendary artists including Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, Steven Tyler, and other friends, this will be a magical evening with Dolly, our beloved Grammy-winning musical icon,” said Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Content and Programming Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing. “The big screen is a wonderful way to bring people together to experience the power of music.”

For the upcoming ROCKSTAR album, Dolly Parton has joined forces with some of rock music's most legendary artists along with today's biggest stars for her first-ever rock album. Inspired by her 2022 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly teamed up with an all-star roster of musicians for the 30-song collection, which includes nine original tracks and 21 iconic rock anthems. The ROCKSTAR album is set for global release on November 17 and will be available as a four-LP set, a two-CD set, digital download, and on all streaming services.

Dolly Parton ROCKSTAR will be screened in The Park Theatre's critically acclaimed Eppes Auditorium with its 27-foot wide screen and 17-speaker surround sound.

All tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance at Click Here or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. Tickets will also be for sale at the box office before the screening. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the bar will be open (ID required).

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The facility is completely accessible.