Concert Film Dedicated To Joe Cocker Presented at Jaffrey’s Park Theatre with Filmmaker

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Park Theatre has announced a special screening of Mad Dogs and Englishmen, a concert documentary directed by Marty Walsh, assistant professor at Berklee College of Music. The film, which captures a vibrant performance by Berklee students and alumni recreating the iconic 1970 Joe Cocker and Leon Russell tour, will be shown at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, on Saturday, June 28 at 2pm. The documentary is part of The Park Theatre’s Filmmaker Series.

Filmed at the Berklee Performance Center in Boston on November 1, 2022, Mad Dogs and Englishmen showcases the raw energy and soulful spirit of the legendary tour through the talents of current Berklee students and returning alumni, under Walsh’s expert direction. The documentary marks Walsh’s debut into filmmaking, blending his extensive experience as a veteran studio musician with his passion for music education. Known for his work with artists like Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, and Supertramp, Walsh brings a unique perspective to this project, celebrating the chaotic, communal vibe of the original tour while highlighting the next generation of musical talent.

“Marty Walsh has created a film that not only pays homage to a pivotal moment in music history but also showcases the incredible artistry of Berklee’s students,” said Steve Jackson, CEO of The Park Theatre. “We’re excited to share this dynamic documentary with our audience, complete with a special Q&A session with Marty Walsh following the screening.”

The Park Theatre, a beautifully reimagined concert and film venue known for its commitment to diverse arts and entertainment, provides the perfect setting for this cinematic celebration of music. Tickets for the screening are priced at $15 and can be purchased online at www.theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888.

Comments