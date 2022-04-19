Comedy Central Comedian Jim McCue Will Perform At Park Theatre

The laughs continue in Jaffrey at The Park Theatre's April edition of their live stand-up comedy show, Monad Knock-Knock, on Thursday, April 21 at 8pm.

This month the headliner comedian is Jim McCue, a mixture of witty "A-list material" and his ability to work off-script has earned Jim McCue the title "Boston's King of Crowd Work!" It's not only his height of six foot six that makes Jim stand head and shoulders above club comedians of the "stick-to-the-script" variety. Jim blends thought-provoking material and uncanny improv skills with a style that encourages audience participation. No two shows are ever the same!

Jim has been featured on Comedy Central, Comcast Comedy Spotlight, NBC's "Last Comic Standing," RedEye on Fox news, Live at Gotham AXS TV, and "Roughing It" on NESN in his native New England. Jim also founded and currently runs The Boston Comedy Festival. He works in top comedy clubs in Boston, Las Vegas, New York, Dublin, Montreal, and Edinburgh.

Jim will be joined by featured comedian, Rich McCabe. Greg Boggis is host of the evening. The theatre's bar will be open for the event.

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at theparktheatre.org, (603) 532-8888, or the box office. The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH. The bar will be open for this event. The facility is fully accessible.