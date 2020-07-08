Charles Dickens' Descendant To Appear On Park Theatre TV Program, July 9

The Park Theatre's Monadnock Tonight! TV program will have Lucinda Hawksley as its only guest on Thursday, July 9 at 5pm EDT. The program is broadcast on The Park Theatre's Facebook Live page (https://www.facebook.com/TheParkTheatre/live/).

Lucinda Hawksley is an acclaimed biographer, historian, and lecturer of the Victorian era in England. She is also the great-great-great-granddaughter of Charles Dickens. Dickens created some of the world's best-known fictional characters and is regarded by many as the greatest novelist of the Victorian era.

From Ms. Hawksley's website:

"I'm an author, art historian, public speaker and broadcaster, specialising in literature, art, history and social history from the 19th and early 20th centuries. I'm also an award-winning travel writer with a love of the environment: cetaceans are one of my passions and I am a volunteer speaker for the Whales & Dolphins Conservation Society. As a great-great-great-granddaughter of Charles and Catherine Dickens, I've grown up with an interest in my family history. For the last decade I've been a Patron of the Charles Dickens Museum in London - I'm also the Patron of the Norwegian Pickwick Club!"

The Park Theatre's upcoming auction (July 10) also received a bidding item gift from Ms. Hawksley of a custom-autographed copy of her award-winning book, Dickens and Christmas.

The author will be interviewed from London by Monadnock Tonight!'s host and CEO of The Park Theatre, Steve Jackson. There will also be a GoMonadnock.com "Best Bets" segment with Kim Graham within the show. The show is archived on the theatre's website after the broadcast.

For more information, call the theatre at (603) 532-9300 or visit theparktheatre.org

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You