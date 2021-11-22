Bestselling Author Jen Sincero is Coming to The Music Hall Stage

On Tuesday, December 7 at 7:30pm EST, #1 New York Times bestselling author of You Are a Badass and life coach Jen Sincero comes to The Music Hall's virtual stage as part of the Innovation + Leadership series, being presented in an intimate, online format. In this special virtual workshop, Sincero will get to the core of habits: breaking, making, understanding, and sticking with them like you've never stuck before-this engaging event also coincides with the paperback release of BADASS HABITS.

The 7:30pm event includes an author presentation, coaching session, and an audience Q&A. The event will be hosted virtually through The Music Hall and includes a copy of BADASS HABITS for pick-up or shipment.

When/Where: Tuesday, December 7 at 7:30pm EST - Crowdcast Livestream

About the Author:

Jen Sincero is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, speaker, and motivational cattle prod who's helped countless people transform their personal and professional lives via her products, speaking engagements, newsletters, seminars, and books.

Her #1 New York Times bestseller, You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life, has been on the NY Times bestseller list for over four and a half years, has sold over 5 million copies worldwide, is available in over 40 languages, and continues to grow in popularity around the globe.

Tickets: The ticket package for Innovation + Leadership: Jen Sincero on Tuesday, December 7, at 7:30pm EST is $22. In addition to a paperback copy of BADASS HABITS, the package includes a virtual author presentation from Jen Sincero, workshop, and Q&A. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or through the B2W Box Office over the phone at 603.436.2400.