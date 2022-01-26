Author Erik Larson Brings His Bestseller 'The Splendid And The Vile' To Portsmouth

On Wednesday, February 16 at 7 p.m., #1 New York Times bestselling author Erik Larson returns to The Music Hall's stage as part of the award-winning Writers on a New England Stage series. He will discuss his book, THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE, out in paperback just a day before the event. THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE takes readers back to a time of true leadership, when-in the face of unrelenting horror-Churchill's eloquence, courage, and perseverance bound a country, and a family, together. This event will welcome back community members and book lovers in-person for the first live Writers on a New England Stage event since January 2020.

The 7 p.m. event includes an audience Q&A and a literary conversation with Peter Biello, host of New Hampshire Public Radio's broadcast of the afternoon news magazine All Things Considered.

Erik Larson is the author of six New York Times bestsellers, most recently The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, which examines how Winston Churchill and his "Secret Circle" went about surviving the German air campaign of 1940-41. Erik's The Devil in the White City is set to be a Hulu limited series; his In the Garden of Beasts is under option by Tom Hanks, for a feature film. He recently published an audio-original ghost story, No One Goes Alone, which has been optioned by Netflix. Erik lives in Manhattan with his wife, who is a writer and retired neonatologist; they have three grown daughters.

Tickets: Tickets for Writers on a New England Stage: Erik Larson with THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE on Wednesday, February 16, at 7 p.m. are $13.75. For each 1-2 tickets sold, the purchase of a book voucher for (THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE, $20.00, paperback) is required. Vouchers can be redeemed on the event night for signed copies of the book. Ticket packages can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.