AN EVENING WASTED (WITH TOM LEHRER'S MUSIC is Coming to Hatbox Theatre Association

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hatbox Theatre Association will present An Evening Wasted (With Tom Lehrer's Music). see a talented cast performing the darkly humorous and clever songs of one of the world's most gifted satirists. Performances are April 12-13 and April 18-20 in the beautiful lobby of the Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince Street, Concord, NH. Tickets for this fundraising event are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors and students. 7:30 PM Fri/Sat, 2 PM Sundays. Tickets may be reserved by purchasing online.

.

Tom Lehrer's songs are characterized by their sharp wit, biting social commentary, and playful musical style. These songs cover a wide range of subjects, including politics, science, and social issues, often with a cynical and irreverent tone. Lehrer's talent for parodying musical styles and using familiar tunes to deliver his subversive lyrics led him to create songs that are insightful and often hilarious critiques of society. His work has earned him decades of acclaim and admiration. Lehrer's work remains influential, with his songs continuing to resonate with audiences who appreciate his unique blend of humor and topical commentary. Now, our brilliant cast brings his most popular tunes to the state capital in the darkly funny An Evening Wasted (With Tom Lehrer's Music) for five special performances.

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE ASSOCIATION:

Hatbox Theatre Association is a nonprofit formed to raise funds to resurrect Hatbox Theatre, a cooperative theater space that, for 9 years, provided a venue and programming assistance for independent theater companies. Our mission is to provide a dynamic venue and platform that services and fosters a collaborative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists.

Comments