World- Famous Musical CHICAGO Comes To Amsterdam In March!

Happily Ever After Productions will present the classic musical Chicago, March 3-20th, 2023 at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis.

Chicago is a story of murder, greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery, and treachery-all those things we hold near and dear to our heart. It is jurisprudence-as-showbusiness and trial-by-publicity. It is a tale of the sensational murderess Velma Kelly, the reigning queen of the Cook County jail, and Roxie Hart, the newest of the merry murderesses, who, of course, haven't really committed any crime (their men had it coming).

With classics including "All That Jazz", "Roxie", and "Razzle Dazzle", Chicago is sure to be a hit amongst Amsterdam audiences!

Tickets are 30 EUR and can be purchased at heaproductions.nl. For more information, please contact info@heaproductions.nl.

Happily Ever After Productions is an English speaking musical theatre group based in Amsterdam, created by an international team of passionate professionals. In the past few years, HEA Productions has produced shows such as Avenue Q, Ordinary Days, Little Shop of Horrors, Working, and Into the Woods with much success. You can learn more about Happily Ever After Productions at www.heaproductions.nl .