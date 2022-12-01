Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

World- Famous Musical CHICAGO Comes To Amsterdam In March!

With classics including "All That Jazz", "Roxie", and "Razzle Dazzle", Chicago is sure to be a hit amongst Amsterdam audiences!

Dec. 01, 2022  

Happily Ever After Productions will present the classic musical Chicago, March 3-20th, 2023 at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis.

Chicago is a story of murder, greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery, and treachery-all those things we hold near and dear to our heart. It is jurisprudence-as-showbusiness and trial-by-publicity. It is a tale of the sensational murderess Velma Kelly, the reigning queen of the Cook County jail, and Roxie Hart, the newest of the merry murderesses, who, of course, haven't really committed any crime (their men had it coming).

Tickets are 30 EUR and can be purchased at heaproductions.nl. For more information, please contact info@heaproductions.nl.

Happily Ever After Productions is an English speaking musical theatre group based in Amsterdam, created by an international team of passionate professionals. In the past few years, HEA Productions has produced shows such as Avenue Q, Ordinary Days, Little Shop of Horrors, Working, and Into the Woods with much success. You can learn more about Happily Ever After Productions at www.heaproductions.nl .




Sinds de première in september 2021 is 14 het theaterspektakel over Johan Cruijff een groot succes. De voorstelling vertelt het verhaal van Nederlands grootste voetballegende, waarbij acteur Tobias Nierop onze beste voetballer aller tijden op onweerstaanbare wijze tot leven wekt. Deze productie, exclusief te zien is in het AFAS Theater in Leusden, blijft scoren. 'De belangstelling voor dit theaterspektakel over het leven van Johan Cruijff blijft onverminderd groot' aldus Wolter Lommerde, producent van de voorstelling. "Vandaag, 14 maanden na de première, kunnen we bekend maken dat de voorstelling opnieuw is verlengd en nog te zien zal zijn tot en met 25 juni 2023."
Volgend jaar van 25 t/m 27 mei is Steefs O. Show opnieuw te zien in het oude Luxor Theater in Rotterdam. Tijdens het internationale festival O. keert Steefs O. Show terug op de plek waar het eerder dit jaar voor bijna uitverkochte zalen stond. Alex Klaasen en Brigitte Kaandorp zullen hierin opnieuw met gastoptreden te zien zijn. De muziek in Steefs O. Show wordt live uitgevoerd door het 70-koppige Codarts Symphony Orchestra onder leiding van Sander Teepen.
Ik ben enorm blij met deze cast,' laat Albert Verlinde weten. 'Marjolijn, William, Jonathan en Esmée zijn stuk voor stuk zeer ervaren acteurs die deze voorstelling naar een hoger niveau tillen. De musical is een fenomeen. Een begrip. Zelfs bij de jonge generatie. Het is fantastisch dat deze voorstelling wellicht de grootste fan schare, in alle leeftijden, ter wereld heeft en deze zelfs na 45 jaar blijft groeien. Van de acteurs verwachten we veel. En ik heb alle vertrouwen in de cast die we nu hebben.

Dutch National Ballet's Junior Company will kick off its new touring programme Ballet Bubbles with a tryout on 25 January 2023. Since its foundation in 2013, Dutch National Ballet's Junior Company has secured a remarkable place in the international dance world.
AIDA, the musical by Elton John and Tim Rice has been reworked and updated, and the world premiere is set for 23 April 2023 in the AFAS Circustheater in Scheveningen. Check out an all new behind the scenes video, featuring a first listen to 'Easy As Life'!
Stichting Dansersfonds '79 has announced its annual dance awards. This year's Merit Award goes to the Czech dancer Jozef Varga, who ended his dancing career with Dutch National Ballet last summer after fifteen years (but who will be making one last appearance at the coming Dutch Ballet Gala given by the Dansersfonds, in Hans van Manen's iconic 'ballet for two' Trois gnossiennes).
After a sold-out series of Tosca last spring, Turandot is the second Puccini opera chief-conductor Lorenzo Viotti and stage director Barrie Kosky will be collaborating on as part of their Puccini cycle for Dutch National Opera.
AIDA, the musical by Elton John and Tim Rice has been reworked and updated, and the world premiere is set for 23 April 2023 in the AFAS Circustheater in Scheveningen.
