The Wombats Come to Amsterdam This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Wombats are coming to Amsterdam! The performance will take place at Paradiso on 31 March.

Since their breakthrough at Lowlands in 2008, the band has become a fixture in the indie pop landscape. After their successful album 'This Modern Glitch' from 2011, the band continued to develop their sound, with catchy choruses and compelling pop songs that are always fit for a dance floor.

This year they released two new singles: 'Blood on the Hospital Floor' and 'Sorry I'm Late, I Didn't Want to Come'. Both songs give a taste of their upcoming album, which is due out in 2025.

Comments