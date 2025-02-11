Stage Entertainment Appoints Marc Estourgie as Managing Director Netherlands

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stage Entertainment has announced the appointment of Marc Estourgie as Managing Director for the Netherlands with effect from 24 February 2025. In this position, Marc will be responsible for all Stage Entertainment Netherlands productions, including current shows Disney Frozen and Moulin Rouge! The Musical, as well as for all other commercial activities of the entertainment company’s Dutch organisation.

His responsibilities will also include the AFAS Circus Theatre in Scheveningen and the Beatrix Theatre in Utrecht. He will report directly to Arthur de Bok, CEO of Stage Entertainment.

In his new position, Marc will focus primarily on the further strengthening of Stage Entertainment’s positioning in the Netherlands, on continuing the company’s strong programming, the continuous improvement of the experience in its theatres, expanding commercial activities, cooperation with partners and strengthening the organisation.

Arthur de Bok, CEO Stage Entertainment: “We are very pleased with Marc’s arrival. He has more than 20 years of experience in executive positions at both a national and international level. With his broad knowledge of consumer markets, product experience, organisational development and strategy, and with his pleasant personality and connecting leadership style, we think Marc is an excellent fit for Stage Entertainment. I look forward to working with him.”

Marc Estourgie: “I’m very much looking forward to working with the passionate and enthusiastic Stage Entertainment team to further strengthen the creative ability and the commercial base, with visitors at the very heart, to continue to strengthen the market position.”

Marc joins Stage Entertainment from Holland & Barrett, one of the world’s leading health and wellness retailers, where he was CEO of the Benelux region. Prior to that, he worked at C&A for more than 18 years, including as CEO of the Netherlands, Spain & Portugal and Belgium & Luxembourg. He is also a member of the Supervisory Board of the KNSB (Royal Dutch Skating Association).

Comments