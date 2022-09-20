Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stage Entertainment Appoints Edwin van Es as CFO

Effective 1 October 2022, Edwin will succeed Marijn de Wit, who has held the position of CFO for the past seven years.

Sep. 20, 2022  

Stage Entertainment has announced the appointment of Edwin van Es as the new Chief financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Board of the leading international theatre and production company.

Effective 1 October 2022, Edwin will succeed Marijn de Wit, who has held the position of CFO for the past seven years. Marijn will remain with the company until mid-November 2022 to ensure the effective transfer of his duties.

Edwin van Es (49) comes from tech company Solvinity, where he has been CFO for the past six years. Prior to joining Solvinity, Edwin spent over 12 years at television producer Endemol Shine Group, where he held various financial positions of which the last four years as CFO.

Arthur de Bok, CEO Stage Entertainment: "Firstly, I would like to express my gratitude to Marijn for his financial leadership and the pleasant cooperation and collegiality over the past seven years. He played an important role in the development of Stage Entertainment into the commercially strong and financially solid international player it is today. He also played a key role in the sale of the company to Advance Publications in 2018. I wish him all the best for the future. I am also very pleased that Edwin is joining our team. He has extensive financial and managerial expertise. Thanks to his experience at Endemol Shine, he is also familiar with our sector. I look forward to working with him."

Marijn de Wit: "I am grateful and proud to have been part of the leadership of this unique organization during an important phase in the development of the company. Stage Entertainment is in good shape and has a solid foundation for further growth. Even though I still enjoy working here, I expressed the intention some time ago to leave the company in due course, to explore new professional paths. Now that the process of recruiting my successor has been completed, it is a good moment to hand over the baton."

Edwin van Es: "I am extremely excited returning to the cultural and creative sector and joining this unique company that is the European leader in live entertainment. I am really looking forward working with the team to further shape Stage Entertainment's strategy, to further strengthen the company's leadership position and to continue the solid financial management of recent years."

About Stage Entertainment

Stage Entertainment, founded in 1998 and attracting 7 million visitors in 2019, is a first-class theatrical production company focusing on musical theatre in Europe. It owns and operates a network of 16 theatres where it produces some of the best-known musicals titles developed by international partners and its creative teams, such as The Lion King, Mamma Mia! and Aladdin. Stage Entertainment also creates original own premium content, such as Anastasia and 'TINA - The Tina Turner Musical'. The company employs over 2,000 people worldwide and operates in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, on West End in London, UK and on Broadway in New York, US. Today the brand is widely known for the exceptional quality of its shows and the warm hospitality extended in their theatres to its audiences. The Management Board of Stage Entertainment consists of Arthur de Bok (CEO), Marijn de Wit (CFO) and Fleur Mooren - la Bastide (COO).

