Photos: AVENUE Q Comes To Amsterdam With Happily Ever After Productions

Happily Ever After Productions is hard at work rehearsing for the Amsterdam premier of the Tony Award winning musical "Avenue Q".

Winner of the Tony Triple Crown for Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book, the hilarious Avenue Q tells the timeless story of a recent college graduate trying to find his way in the world. Set in New York City all the way out on Avenue Q (he couldn't afford anything better), we are introduced to fresh-faced Princeton as he struggles to find his purpose: meeting friends, finding love, losing love, and finding it again, along the way.

Inspired by the beloved children's show Sesame Street, Avenue Q creates a puppet-filled world that is a little more reflective of the realities that we face when we learn that real life isn't as simple as we dreamed it might be - but perhaps, suggests Avenue Q, life is all the more colorful and worthwhile for it.

