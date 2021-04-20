Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Online World Premiere Announced For David Dawson's METAMORPHOSIS

The film will be available to watch for free on YouTube until Friday, 29 October 2021.

Apr. 20, 2021  
On April 29, in celebration of International Dance Day, Dutch National Ballet launches the film recording of Dawson's latest creation METAMORPHOSIS, a choreographic quintet about "hope and humanity, about finding light in darkness". The entire choreography has been created via Zoom between Amsterdam and Berlin, Dawson's home base.

During the recent Christmas Gala last December presented by Dutch National Ballet, principal dancers Anna Ol and James Stout performed a preview of Dawson's METAMORPHOSIS. Now the full choreography premieres for 23 dancers, to Philip Glass's eponymous piano quintet, in a film by Altin Kaftira.

The premiere of METAMORPHOSIS is Thursday, 29 April and the film will be available to watch for free on YouTube until Friday, 29 October 2021.

Learn more at https://www.operaballet.nl/en/dutch-national-ballet/2020-2021/metamorphosis#video


