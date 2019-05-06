Ivo Van Hove To Direct World Premiere of Sartre's FREUD

ITA was the first to acquire the rights to Sartre's script The Freud Scenario. Freud will be staged by actors from FC Bergman and the ITA ensemble. FC Bergman is handling the adaptation. French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre wrote The Freud Scenario at the end of the 1950s, at the request of Hollywood director John Huston. However, the two got into an argument and since then, the extensive script has remained untouched. Freud will premiere at International Theatre Amsterdam on Sunday 22 September 2019. The performance will then travel to Antwerp. It is a collaboration between International Theater Amsterdam and Toneelhuis.



Freud has, perhaps more than anyone else in the twentieth century, determined how we think about what it means to be human. He has had a profound influence on literature, film, and theatre. But how did Freud come up with his theories? Restless, tormented, and visionary, Freud searches for who we really are and what drives us.



Ivo van Hove: 'We follow Freud at a young age, where he develops rapidly against the views of his influential teachers. Freud was able to think out of the box, to be creative and innovative. He was unique in that he did it not only by observing his patients, but also by confronting himself. Freud's research into mankind was born out of a highly personal need. He throws himself on the scales with everything he has - not only his beliefs but also his doubts, not only his mind but also his heart.'

Ticket sales have already started for the run in Amsterdam. Ticket sales for the Antwerp performances start on 7 May for subscribers, and on 21 May for individual sales.





