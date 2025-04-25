Holland Festival Returns to Amsterdam in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 78th edition of the Holland Festival, the Netherlands' premier international performing arts event, will take place from June 11 to June 29, 2025, across various venues in Amsterdam. This year's festival promises a diverse lineup of innovative performances spanning theater, dance, music, and multimedia art.

Festival Highlights:

Opening Performance: Cyber Subin

Thai choreographer Pichet Klunchun will present the European premiere of Cyber Subin, a groundbreaking dance piece integrating traditional Khon dance with AI-generated choreography. This performance will take place at the Muziekgebouw. ​

Multimedia Theater: ROHTKO

Polish director Łukasz Twarkowski returns with ROHTKO, a multimedia exploration of art forgery and authenticity, inspired by a forged Mark Rothko painting. Scheduled from June 25 to 28 at the International Theatre Amsterdam (ITA).

Musical Theater: Otemba – Daring Women

Composer Misato Mochizuki and director Jan van den Berg collaborate on Otemba – Daring Women, a musical theater piece that brings a 17th-century painting to life, delving into themes of colonialism and female autonomy. Performances are set for June 19 to 21 at the Muziekgebouw.

World Music Fusion: Atlas Orchestra

Composer Joël Bons introduces the Atlas Orchestra, a new ensemble featuring over 40 musicians from diverse cultural backgrounds, performing a world premiere composition. This concert will be held on June 21 at The Concertgebouw. ​

Comments