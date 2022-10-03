Dutch National Opera Presents the European Premiere of Jeanine Tesori's BLUE

On 7 November, Dutch National Opera will present the European premiere of Blue, Jeanine Tesori's composition which in 2020 the Music Critics Association of North America's 2020 awarded as 'Best New Opera'.



Opera has rarely been as topical as Blue. In Harlem, a black couple anticipates the birth of its first-born son, with both hope and anxiety. The mother worries about her son's future as she watches him become a young man and enter the world of activism. Meanwhile, the father tries to open his son's eyes to the realities of 21st century America, whilst simultaneously struggling with his own identity as a police officer, a 'Black man in blue'. When the parents' deepest fears come true, they have to find a way to cope with reality.



American librettist and theatre director Tazewell Thompson wrote the story as "my personal letter to the world". Inspired by events in contemporary America as well as by Black literature, Thompson captures the anguish of a community that finds strength and comfort in togetherness in dark times. It portrays a profoundly traumatic loss that elicits a great deal of pain and suffering, but also highlights the importance of human connection and the pivotal role music plays in this regard.



The world premiere of Blue at The Glimmerglass Festival in July 2019 couldn't have been more timely. The death of George Floyd unleashed a wave of racial justice protests under the 'Black Lives Matter' slogan that had millions of people taking to the streets across the globe, including Amsterdam.



Performance dates Blue - Jeanine Tesori at National Opera & Ballet, Amsterdam

Mon 7 (European premiere), Thu 10, Mon 14, Thu 17, Sun 20 and Tue 22 November, 20:00 hrs.

Performance information:

Stage direction: Tazewell Thompson

Residentie Orkest The Hague conducted by Kwamé Ryan

Set design: Donald Eastman

Costume design: Jessica Jahn

Lighting design: Robert Wierzel



The Father: Kenneth Kellogg

The Mother: Aundi Marie Moore

The Son: Daius Gillard

The Reverend: Will Liverman

Girlfriends / Congregants: Vuvu Mpofu, Thembinkosi Magagula, Rehanna Thelwel

Policemen / Congregants: Thando Mjandana, Charles Williamson, Martin Mkhize



Co-production of The Glimmerglass Festival, Washington National Opera and Lyric Opera of Chicago



Photo Credit: Campagne image Blue ©Marta Syrko