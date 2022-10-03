Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dutch National Opera Presents the European Premiere of Jeanine Tesori's BLUE

Performances run 7-22 November.

Netherlands News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  
Dutch National Opera Presents the European Premiere of Jeanine Tesori's BLUE

On 7 November, Dutch National Opera will present the European premiere of Blue, Jeanine Tesori's composition which in 2020 the Music Critics Association of North America's 2020 awarded as 'Best New Opera'.

Opera has rarely been as topical as Blue. In Harlem, a black couple anticipates the birth of its first-born son, with both hope and anxiety. The mother worries about her son's future as she watches him become a young man and enter the world of activism. Meanwhile, the father tries to open his son's eyes to the realities of 21st century America, whilst simultaneously struggling with his own identity as a police officer, a 'Black man in blue'. When the parents' deepest fears come true, they have to find a way to cope with reality.

American librettist and theatre director Tazewell Thompson wrote the story as "my personal letter to the world". Inspired by events in contemporary America as well as by Black literature, Thompson captures the anguish of a community that finds strength and comfort in togetherness in dark times. It portrays a profoundly traumatic loss that elicits a great deal of pain and suffering, but also highlights the importance of human connection and the pivotal role music plays in this regard.

The world premiere of Blue at The Glimmerglass Festival in July 2019 couldn't have been more timely. The death of George Floyd unleashed a wave of racial justice protests under the 'Black Lives Matter' slogan that had millions of people taking to the streets across the globe, including Amsterdam.

Performance dates Blue - Jeanine Tesori at National Opera & Ballet, Amsterdam
Mon 7 (European premiere), Thu 10, Mon 14, Thu 17, Sun 20 and Tue 22 November, 20:00 hrs.

Performance information:

Stage direction: Tazewell Thompson
Residentie Orkest The Hague conducted by Kwamé Ryan
Set design: Donald Eastman
Costume design: Jessica Jahn
Lighting design: Robert Wierzel

The Father: Kenneth Kellogg
The Mother: Aundi Marie Moore
The Son: Daius Gillard
The Reverend: Will Liverman
Girlfriends / Congregants: Vuvu Mpofu, Thembinkosi Magagula, Rehanna Thelwel
Policemen / Congregants: Thando Mjandana, Charles Williamson, Martin Mkhize

Co-production of The Glimmerglass Festival, Washington National Opera and Lyric Opera of Chicago

Photo Credit: Campagne image Blue ©Marta Syrko





More Hot Stories For You


Dutch National Opera Presents the European Premiere of Jeanine Tesori's BLUEDutch National Opera Presents the European Premiere of Jeanine Tesori's BLUE
October 3, 2022

  On 7 November, Dutch National Opera will present the European premiere of Blue, Jeanine Tesori's composition which in 2020 the Music Critics Association of North America's 2020 awarded as 'Best New Opera'.
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to Premiere in Amsterdam Directed by Ivo van Hove in 2024JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to Premiere in Amsterdam Directed by Ivo van Hove in 2024
September 27, 2022

A Dutch production of Jesus Christ Superstar is headed to the Netherlands in 2024. Directed by Ivo van Hove and produced by Albert Verlinde, the musical will premiere in January 2024 at the DeLaMar Theater in Amsterdam.
Stage Entertainment Appoints Edwin van Es as CFOStage Entertainment Appoints Edwin van Es as CFO
September 20, 2022

Stage Entertainment has announced the appointment of Edwin van Es as the new Chief financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Board of the leading international theatre and production company.
Dutch National Opera & Ballet Presents SHADOWS Next MonthDutch National Opera & Ballet Presents SHADOWS Next Month
August 8, 2022

On Tuesday 13 September, Dutch National Ballet is opening its new season with an adapted programme entitled Shadows, comprising ballets about war, power and hope. The Green Table, an anti-war ballet by Kurt Jooss, is one of the most gripping works in twentieth-century dance history.
THE SLEEPING BEAUTY Returns to the Netherlands This YearTHE SLEEPING BEAUTY Returns to the Netherlands This Year
July 26, 2022

The opening night of The Sleeping Beauty will take place in Dutch National Opera & Ballet, in Amsterdam, on 12 October. Sir Peter Wright's production of The Sleeping Beauty has been the jewel in the crown of Dutch National Ballet's repertoire for over forty years now. This season, the company will be dancing 21 performances of the glittering ballet, in the period from mid-October to the beginning of January.