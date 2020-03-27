Dutch National Opera & Ballet Launches Online Platform
The government's temporary decision to ban events and gatherings until 1 June 2020, in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus, means that the Dutch National Opera & Ballet's theatre will remain closed until then. But so that the art forms of opera and ballet can remain a connecting force in these complex and difficult times, Dutch National Opera & Ballet is today launching the online platform: operaballet.nl/online.
There will also be weekly streams of performances that were given on the stage of Dutch National Opera & Ballet in recent years, including Mozart's opera Die Zauberflöte, directed by Simon McBurney, and the ballet Don Quichot, choreographed by Alexei Ratmansky. And the selection will include singing and dancing workouts, quizzes, games, and personal video messages and tips from our singers, dancers and colleagues.
Over the coming weeks, under the title 'Keep on Singing and Dancing - Stay Safe', the platform will provide a wide selection of items to interest all age groups.
The platform includes the virtual world premiere of the opera Ritratto last weekend and a ballet class given this week by Ernst Meisner, choreographer and artistic coordinator of the Junior Company, which have already totalled a joint number of 100,000 views.
You can find the latest programme on operaballet.nl/online