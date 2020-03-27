Dutch National Opera & Ballet Launches Online Platform

The government's temporary decision to ban events and gatherings until 1 June 2020, in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus, means that the Dutch National Opera & Ballet's theatre will remain closed until then. But so that the art forms of opera and ballet can remain a connecting force in these complex and difficult times, Dutch National Opera & Ballet is today launching the online platform: operaballet.nl/online.



Over the coming weeks, under the title 'Keep on Singing and Dancing - Stay Safe', the platform will provide a wide selection of items to interest all age groups.

The platform includes the virtual world premiere of the opera Ritratto last weekend and a ballet class given this week by Ernst Meisner, choreographer and artistic coordinator of the Junior Company, which have already totalled a joint number of 100,000 views.





