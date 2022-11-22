Dutch National Ballet's Junior Company Presents BALLET BUBBLES

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances run 25 January – 15 February 2023.

Nov. 22, 2022  
Dutch National Ballet's Junior Company will kick off its new touring programme Ballet Bubbles with a tryout on 25 January 2023. Since its foundation in 2013, Dutch National Ballet's Junior Company has secured a remarkable place in the international dance world.

This season, the company is going on another tour of theatres in the Netherlands, presenting premieres by Dutch choreographers. Alongside well-known works like the 'Pas de quatre' from The Sleeping Beauty and the revival of Juanjo Arqués' Blink, the programme also includes world premieres by Wubkje Kuindersma, Joshua Junker and Sedrig Verwoert. The premiere of Ballet Bubbles is on Thursday 26 January 2023 at Internationaal Theater Amsterdam (ITA), with further performances at ten theatres across the country until 15 February 2023.

Talented young dancers from all over the world audition each year for a highly coveted place in the Junior Company. The group forms a major stepping stone to a successful professional career, demonstrated by the fact that over forty percent of Dutch National Ballet now consists of ex-Junior Company dancers, including two principals and five soloists.

Ballet Bubbles - programme

Besides regularly taking part in productions by the 'main' company, the Junior Company dancers win high acclaim for their own touring programmes. This season's tour includes new works by the young Dutch choreographers Wubkje Kuindersma, Joshua Junker and Sedrig Verwoert. They are also dancing the 'Pas de quatre' from The Sleeping Beauty and Blink by Juanjo Arqués, which was created especially for the Junior Company in 2015.

Wubkje Kuindersma, who is currently a Young Creative Associate with Dutch National Ballet, previously choreographed Mesmer, Mångata and Architecture of Hope for the juniors. And she created an international furore with her male duet Two and Only for Marijn Rademaker and Timothy van Poucke (a former Junior Company dancer). The world premiere of her newest creation, Nosotros, will take place in the programme Ballet Bubbles.

Dancer and choreographer Sedrig Verwoert is also presenting a new work. In his position as Young Creative Associate with Dutch National Ballet, he has created the dance film I Feel It Too, the solo Renaissance and the big group piece Do All Dogs Go To Heaven?. For his creation They/Them, Verwoert (together with Christian Yav) was nominated for a 'Zwaan' award for 'Most Impressive Dance Achievement' in 2020.

Joshua Junker, who trained at the Royal Conservatoire in The Hague and The Royal Ballet School in London, has been dancing with The Royal Ballet since 2018. In recent years, he has created several promising works for the choreographic project Draft Works, the British equivalent of New Moves. Junker, who was born in Nijmegen, is making his Dutch choreographic debut in Ballet Bubbles. He has already received various prizes, including the Piket Art Award and the Ursula Moreton Choreographic Award.

CREDITS

Pas de quatre - The Sleeping Beauty
Choreography Sir Peter Wright
Music Pjotr Iljitsj Tsjaikovski

World premiere Nosotros
Choreography Wubkje Kuindersma
Music Johann Sebastian Bach

World premiere
Choreography Joshua Junker
Music Hidden Orchestra - Balmorhea

Blink
Choreography Juanjo Arqués
Music Max Richter

World premiere
Choreography Sedrig Verwoert

Junior Company - Ballet Bubbles Tour 2023

Wed. 25 Jan ITA, Amsterdam (tryout)
Thu. 26 Jan ITA, Amsterdam (premiere)
Fri. 27 Jan ITA, Amsterdam
Sun. 29 Jan Stadsschouwburg, Utrecht
Sat. 4 Feb Stadsschouwburg, Haarlem
Sun. 5 Feb Theater de Veste, Delft
Tue. 7 Feb Het Speelhuis, Helmond
Wed. 8 Feb Schouwburg Hengelo
Fri. 10 Feb De Meervaart, Amsterdam
Sat. 11 Feb De Meervaart, Amsterdam
Sun. 12 Feb Posthuis Theater, Heerenveen
Tue. 14 Feb Parktheater, Eindhoven
Wed. 15 Feb Leidse Schouwburg

Tickets for performances at venues other than Dutch National Opera & Ballet can be purchased at the theatre where the performance will take place. For questions about ticket sales, please contact the theatre in question.



November 22, 2022

Dutch National Ballet's Junior Company will kick off its new touring programme Ballet Bubbles with a tryout on 25 January 2023. Since its foundation in 2013, Dutch National Ballet's Junior Company has secured a remarkable place in the international dance world.
