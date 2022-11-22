Dutch National Ballet's Junior Company Presents BALLET BUBBLES

Dutch National Ballet's Junior Company will kick off its new touring programme Ballet Bubbles with a tryout on 25 January 2023. Since its foundation in 2013, Dutch National Ballet's Junior Company has secured a remarkable place in the international dance world.

This season, the company is going on another tour of theatres in the Netherlands, presenting premieres by Dutch choreographers. Alongside well-known works like the 'Pas de quatre' from The Sleeping Beauty and the revival of Juanjo Arqués' Blink, the programme also includes world premieres by Wubkje Kuindersma, Joshua Junker and Sedrig Verwoert. The premiere of Ballet Bubbles is on Thursday 26 January 2023 at Internationaal Theater Amsterdam (ITA), with further performances at ten theatres across the country until 15 February 2023.



Talented young dancers from all over the world audition each year for a highly coveted place in the Junior Company. The group forms a major stepping stone to a successful professional career, demonstrated by the fact that over forty percent of Dutch National Ballet now consists of ex-Junior Company dancers, including two principals and five soloists.

Ballet Bubbles - programme

Besides regularly taking part in productions by the 'main' company, the Junior Company dancers win high acclaim for their own touring programmes. This season's tour includes new works by the young Dutch choreographers Wubkje Kuindersma, Joshua Junker and Sedrig Verwoert. They are also dancing the 'Pas de quatre' from The Sleeping Beauty and Blink by Juanjo Arqués, which was created especially for the Junior Company in 2015.



Wubkje Kuindersma, who is currently a Young Creative Associate with Dutch National Ballet, previously choreographed Mesmer, Mångata and Architecture of Hope for the juniors. And she created an international furore with her male duet Two and Only for Marijn Rademaker and Timothy van Poucke (a former Junior Company dancer). The world premiere of her newest creation, Nosotros, will take place in the programme Ballet Bubbles.



Dancer and choreographer Sedrig Verwoert is also presenting a new work. In his position as Young Creative Associate with Dutch National Ballet, he has created the dance film I Feel It Too, the solo Renaissance and the big group piece Do All Dogs Go To Heaven?. For his creation They/Them, Verwoert (together with Christian Yav) was nominated for a 'Zwaan' award for 'Most Impressive Dance Achievement' in 2020.



Joshua Junker, who trained at the Royal Conservatoire in The Hague and The Royal Ballet School in London, has been dancing with The Royal Ballet since 2018. In recent years, he has created several promising works for the choreographic project Draft Works, the British equivalent of New Moves. Junker, who was born in Nijmegen, is making his Dutch choreographic debut in Ballet Bubbles. He has already received various prizes, including the Piket Art Award and the Ursula Moreton Choreographic Award.

CREDITS

Pas de quatre - The Sleeping Beauty

Choreography Sir Peter Wright

Music Pjotr Iljitsj Tsjaikovski



World premiere Nosotros

Choreography Wubkje Kuindersma

Music Johann Sebastian Bach



World premiere

Choreography Joshua Junker

Music Hidden Orchestra - Balmorhea



Blink

Choreography Juanjo Arqués

Music Max Richter



World premiere

Choreography Sedrig Verwoert

Junior Company - Ballet Bubbles Tour 2023

Wed. 25 Jan ITA, Amsterdam (tryout)

Thu. 26 Jan ITA, Amsterdam (premiere)

Fri. 27 Jan ITA, Amsterdam

Sun. 29 Jan Stadsschouwburg, Utrecht

Sat. 4 Feb Stadsschouwburg, Haarlem

Sun. 5 Feb Theater de Veste, Delft

Tue. 7 Feb Het Speelhuis, Helmond

Wed. 8 Feb Schouwburg Hengelo

Fri. 10 Feb De Meervaart, Amsterdam

Sat. 11 Feb De Meervaart, Amsterdam

Sun. 12 Feb Posthuis Theater, Heerenveen

Tue. 14 Feb Parktheater, Eindhoven

Wed. 15 Feb Leidse Schouwburg



Tickets for performances at venues other than Dutch National Opera & Ballet can be purchased at the theatre where the performance will take place. For questions about ticket sales, please contact the theatre in question.