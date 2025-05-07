Dutch National Ballet Will Perform Sasha Waltz’s IN C in June 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This June, the Dutch National Ballet will stage In C, an innovative dance production by renowned German choreographer Sasha Waltz. Set to Terry Riley’s iconic minimalist composition of the same name, In C blurs the boundaries between structured choreography and improvisation, offering audiences a unique and dynamic performance experience.

Originally conceived during the COVID-19 lockdowns, In C features 53 movement sequences that dancers can interpret and arrange in real-time, ensuring each performance is distinct. This approach transforms every dancer into a co-creator, fostering a sense of spontaneity and collaboration on stage.

The 2025 performances in Amsterdam are part of the city's 750th-anniversary celebrations and will include participants from all seven districts of Amsterdam. This diverse ensemble—ranging from teenagers to seniors, and from untrained dancers to folk dancers and hip-hop artists—will join the professionals of the Dutch National Ballet and its Junior Company, highlighting the unifying power of dance across communities.

Tickets are priced between €13 and €55, with discounts available for youth under 35, CJP pass holders, and Stadspas-green circle members. Tickets can be purchased through the Dutch National Opera & Ballet's official website.

In C promises to be a highlight of Amsterdam's cultural calendar, offering a compelling blend of professional artistry and community participation. Don't miss this opportunity to witness a groundbreaking performance that celebrates the city's rich tapestry of talent and creativity.

