BWW Review: DISNEY'S ALADDIN at Circustheater Scheveningen | A magical and thrilling (carpet) ride! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Disney's Aladdin has been many things. First the animated classic, in 2019 the motion picture starring Will Smith as the Genie and before that, the Broadway premiere on 20th of March 2014.

The beloved tale of Aladdin and princess Jasmine has been an audience favorite from the get-go. In case you have forgotten why, the spectacular Dutch rendition will blow your socks off and gently remind you of its' splendor.

The decor is what dreams are made of. I applaud you Bob Crowley, as it is pure magic. The gold cave, the delirium of colors throughout the show , a gorgeous work of art. Same goes for costume designer Gregg Barnes. The craftsmanship is beyond compare. Visually this show is a gift to your senses, scrumptious and almost orgasmic.

A Whole New World is besides the showstopper musically, also a unforgettable sight to behold. Not wanting to spoil it, I only can say that's why theatre is magic after all.

Absolute star of the show is Stanley Burleson. The musical theatre veteran is delicious as the Genie, and leaves you in awe by his flawless vocals, his quick wit, his seemingly effortless dance moves. It's a blessing to witness a performer fully embraced in the moment and enjoying every second of it.

Jonathan de Vroege plays a most lovable Aladdin. Charismatic and boyish. His Proud of your Boy (in Dutch: Trots op je Zoon) is flawless and heartfelt. Jasmine (Keoma Aidhen) is a feisty princess. Keoma gives her the perfect amount of heart and fighting spirit. Dream casting.

Speaking of dream cast, I could go on. Jafar (Roberto de Groot) is wickedly brilliant vocally, his dummy side-kick Iago (Darren van der Lek) is completely entertaining, and the ensemble is just sheer perfection. Tapping, dancing, running, jumping, singing and all looking like they don't have a care in the world. Such ease.

The live orchestra (thank heavens) are on fire performing the beautiful score written by Alan Menken and help create the actual magic that is Disney's Aladdin.

Were there no downfalls? Well, just one, and it's minor. When Genie learns that Aladdin has used his last wish to set him free, his reaction is... a little bland. After all the magic and enthusiasm, he has shown before, this is just a little underwhelming and out-of-character. Especially as he has received the greatest gift of all, freedom. But hey, none of this is important in the gorgeous magic land called Agrabah.

Last but definitely not least. Bravo, Erik van Muiswinkel for the intelligent translation. Aside from some corny jokes, the true comprehension of a translation is felt through smart dialogue, understanding the scene not only the literal words without trying to explain too much. Trusting the audience capability to hear what is said.

I will only grant for one wish, that as many people as humanly possible get to see this glorious dreamboat of a production.

A whole new world.

