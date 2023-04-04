WCPR's Straight To The Stars Youth Theatre Presents GHOSTLIGHT and Welcomes New Guest Director

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) and Straight to the Stars Youth Theatre have announced their summer 2023 production Ghostlight by Stephen Gregg, to be directed by Guest Director, Tyler Worden.

Summary of Ghostlight: When indifferent student Garbiela Nettles is inexplicably admitted to the prestigious Doves Forge Academy, all she wants to do is leave. But before she can get herself expelled, Garbiela starts to hear sounds that no one else hears: ghost echoes from the remnants of a long-ago tragedy in the school's theatre. As she investigates the sounds (by joining the disastrous play in progress), Garbiela uncovers a story that's both surprising and surprisingly moving. Theatrically staged using the production's audience and live sound effects, Ghostlight has hilarious characters, unexpected twists, and a riotous finale.

About Guest Director, Tyler Worden: Tyler is a Spring 2023 graduate of Lipscomb University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting and minors in Directing and Playwriting. A veteran of WCPR's Children's Theatre, Tyler appeared in numerous Star Bright Players productions and had the lead role in the Straight to the Stars inaugural production of Cheaper by the Dozen the summer before heading off to college. During college, Tyler has appeared in several Lipscomb plays, including recently as Hobstad in An Enemy of the People by Henrik Ibsen, adapted by Arthur Miller. Tyler is also the President of Lipscomb's improv troupe, Self Improv-ment. During college, they have also appeared in 26 Pebbles with Second Theatre Company, in Nashville Shakespeare's production of Twelfth Night, and as John Brooke in Watershed Public Theatre's production of Little Women the Musical.

"I read several plays before I chose, and Ghostlight was the one that was most exciting to me," said Guest Director, Tyler Worden. "Apart from it being very well written with plenty of drama and comedy, it stuck with me in a way some of the others didn't. I kept thinking of how I would stage different parts and how I thought the actors would really enjoy playing those roles. And now that we decided on it, I can't wait to get started with this show!"

Auditions for Ghostlight will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Williamson County Enrichment Center, located at 110 Everbright Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee. Auditions are open to rising 9th graders through graduating 12th graders. Performances will be held August 4, 2023 and August 5, 2023 at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center. For more information about this production of Ghostlight, visit Click Here.

Straight to the Stars Youth Theatre is the newest addition to Williamson County Parks & Recreation's award-winning family of youth theatre options. Straight to the Stars produces an audition-based straight (non-musical) play starring high school actors (rising freshmen through graduating seniors) during the summer. This program offers high school aged actors the opportunity to more fully delve into their characters with a smaller cast. More information about Straight to the Stars Youth Theatre can be found at https://www.wcparksandrec.com/activities/children_s_theatre/straight_to_the_stars/index.php.