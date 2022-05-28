The Mechanical Licensing Collective to Host Two Events for LGBT Music Industry Creators

The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) is commemorating Pride Month this June with two events for LGBT music industry creators and professionals, part of the organization's ongoing work to develop cultural partnership programming that underscores The MLC's commitment to diversity.

Created by Dae Bogan - The MLC's Head of Third-Party Partnerships - this year's Pride Month events are comprised of a first-ever, in-person workshop for LGBT creators at The MLC's offices in Nashville on June 22, and the second edition of its "Tuning Into Pride" roundtable discussion webinar on June 1.

LGBT-identifying music creators and music industry professionals have made significant strides over the years in increasing visibility and reach in all aspects of the music industry. From artist collaborations and on-stage performances to effecting change behind-the-scenes and moving up the corporate ladder, the LGBTQ community has proudly and boldly achieved new milestones towards equality.

"It is an honor to have the encouragement and support of The MLC to develop experiences that champion and recognize the careers and works of LGBT music creators and music industry professionals," said Bogan. "I have navigated a nearly 20-year career in the music industry as both a creator and professional and know firsthand how challenging and empowering it can be to own one's identity. I am excited to invite a diverse group of LGBT music creators and professionals to participate in this year's Pride events and hope that creators and professionals of all walks of life also find value in hearing their stories."

"Last year's Pride Month webinar was a tremendous success, and Dae has done an outstanding job building on that success by expanding our Pride Month programming with a new workshop for LGBT creators," added Kris Ahrend, CEO of The MLC. "These kinds of initiatives are a key part of The MLC fulfilling its mission, and they exemplify how we put our commitment to diversity into practice for the benefit of all of our Members."

The MLC welcomes discussions with individuals and organizations that aim to educate and empower music creators from historically marginalized or underrepresented communities as it continues to expand on its cultural partnerships. To learn more, contact partnerships@themlc.com.

Event Details

Tuning Into Pride (2022): An LGBT Music Industry Roundtable

Wednesday, June 1

3 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. CT | 12 noon PT

Bogan will moderate this special webinar that will feature a compelling discussion on the issues and careers of LGBT creators and professionals in the music industry, as well as an engaging Q&A session during which panelists will unpack and discuss how their identities have impacted their work and personal journeys. Register here.

Panelists:

Durand Bernarr (He/Him): Singer/Songwriter

Brandie Blaze (She/Her): Rapper

Emily & Jamie Dryburgh (She/Her): Co-Founders, Young Music City & RNBW

R. Wayne Martin (He/Him): Founder & Principal, mthree

Dani Oliva (He/Him): Artist Manager

YawnyBlew (He/Him): Singer/Songwriter





Pride Music: A Music Business Workshop for LGBT Music Creators

Wednesday, June 22

4 - 6 p.m. CT

Hosted by Bogan, this two-hour workshop will consist of music business insights, education and strategies to empower LGBT songwriters, composers and lyricists with the knowledge and tools to become better self-advocates of their own careers. The workshop will also act as a structured platform to explore some of the issues that LGBT music creators disproportionately face in establishing a career in the music industry. Reserve your seat for this FREE event with the promo code "MLCpride" here.

