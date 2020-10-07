The Bad Plus to Perform Livestream From Big Ears Fest in Knoxville

The livestream is this Friday, October 9th.

The Bad Plus - the innovative and virtuosic jazz trio comprised of bassist Reid Anderson, pianist Orrin Evans, and drummer Dave King - will perform a live concert streamed from the historic Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, TN, on Friday, October 9 at 8pm eastern. This performance marks their first performance together since the pandemic shut down live events.

The stream will be hosted on Mandolin.com. Tickets are $15 (plus service charges) in advance; fans also have the option to bundle their ticket for the show with The Bad Plus' most recent release, Activate Infinity, on either vinyl or CD.

For those unable to watch the initial stream, it will be replayed afterwards for 48 hours or so, until Sunday, October 11 at 12 midnight (note: tickets may only be purchased, however, before or during the initial broadcast).

"Music can heal the wounds which medicine cannot touch," Evans said. "In these complicated times we thank Big Ears for the opportunity to serve up some healing vibes."

Get tickets here.

Shows View More Nashville Stories Related Articles